Dan Stecken
14h

An interesting perspective that I will never truly grasp being a conservative white man in rural America. My upbringing and 45 years of life in this arena, however, does not make me any less interested in your writing. Thank you for sharing. One thing you mentioned was about the former teacher, who a movie was made about, and that white savior grift. I am a sitting Superintendent and love to dissect leadership through my own trials and tribulations. I am also a super consumer of other people's thoughts on the topic, specifically those "former" leaders who now speak across the nation on stages sharing their 21 perfect spices and seasonings for leadership excellence, but not leading anyone other than their own LLC now. Most of these speakers did the work for a few years, wrote a book about it, and now make more $$$ selling leadership successes to those of us still in the trenches. They keynote at a conference, speak at a school, and then fly off to the next school/conference, rinse/repeat, share some tangible advice, collect their check, and then ride off into the sunset. I am struggling to navigate the world where I want to do BOTH, serve my district but also encourage other leaders to Stay in the Game, because the world needs great educators and leaders. I always enjoy your commentary as a young teacher, especially your after school weight lifting program which is true transformational leadership to these young men and women; thanks for what you do, the world needs more young men leading the future.

Jenna Vandenberg
12h

I get so unreasonably angry when I hear someone talking about teaching only to find out that they were only in the classroom for a few years and then quit to tell other people how to teach.

I'd never connected that to white savior-ism, but you are so right. There is a strong connection.

I hope you had a great break and are ready to tackle second semester :)

