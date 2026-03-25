Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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S Mooney's avatar
S Mooney
1d

Great read. My high school was comparably chaotic, many young teachers didn't last long.

When I was in college I worked as a summer camp counselor. Counselor training was only one week long before camp started and we ran first year counselors through the gauntlet of simulated incidents. Fights, harassment, kids running around naked, we'd seen it all and we acted it out for the new staff and made them deal with it, we did not let up because we knew the kids wouldn't.

The responsibilities and stakes for teachers are so much higher, it's wild there isn't more done to prepare them to do their jobs in the real world.

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Bananies's avatar
Bananies
1d

I love reading your pieces. I was a good teacher but I never achieved great teacher status. I’m not trying to be self deprecating, however, in my old age I am becoming increasingly clear-eyed about my strengths and weaknesses. Reading your pieces has helped me on that journey. Thanks.

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