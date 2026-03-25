My school’s cafeteria.

I wanted to make this shorter. I know brevity is the heart of good writing, but I didn’t. I felt as though each piece had merit. So instead of one story, you’ll receive three of them today, because each one helps me illustrate the point I hope to make.

I hope you enjoy. Let’s roll.

The Cafeteria

“IF YOU KEEP LOOKING AT ME I WILL BASH YOUR SKULL IN WITH THAT FUCKING FIRE EXTINGUISHER.”

As his saliva lands on my shirt every eye in the lunchroom is looking at me. Adrenaline courses through my system. My heartbeat is a mad thump thump thump in my ears. If the kid twitches in my direction, he’s dead. My fist will shatter his face and over a hundred teenagers will see me attack a student.

It will be the end of my career.

Five minutes earlier

I’m a little late to cafeteria duty. It’s my least favorite part of the day. Of all the annoying extra duties that they pile onto teachers, this is the worst. Play guard dog. Don’t let students enter or exit the cafeteria until the bell has rung. Stop kids from skipping class and seeing their friends. It’s a great way for a brand new teacher to ruin his reputation with the student body. But they tell me rookies gotta earn their stripes, so here I am.

As I survey the cafeteria I see a wild scene. Kids cackling from lewd jokes. Support staff trying to get kids from standing on top of tables. Kids airdropping porn to each other’s phones… it’s the usual. Another day in paradise. I settle into my spot at the door and wait for my first confrontation to arise. I’ve become used to kids cursing me out. I use my body to block them when they try to push past me. My principal jokes that at 220 pounds, I’m his lunchroom offensive lineman.

But before a student can tell me to “suck my dick” for not letting him into the cafeteria, a student we’ll call Michael suffers a psychotic breakdown. I hear a voice from the other side of the cafeteria.

“Shut the fuck up. Shut the fuck up! SHUT THE FUCK UP!”

A kid we’ll call Michael is standing up and screaming at his lunch table. He’s shaking with rage. He launches a tirade on the people seated around him and the lunchroom goes quiet. They’ve realized this isn’t an act, this is for real.

For thirty seconds, it’s as if Michael doesn’t notice everyone is watching him. He just continues to yell and yell. When he finally recognizes all the eyes on him, it’s as if someone taps him on the shoulder. He blinks, and scans the room. It’s like he’s curious. Why is everyone looking at me?

Then he spots me, turns, and yells in a crescendo, “Stop. Fucking. LOOKING AT MEEEEEEE!!!” and he takes off at a full sprint directly to where I’m standing. And that’s how I find myself with a student three inches from my face threatening to bash my skull in with a fire extinguisher.

Thankfully, the support staff sneak up behind him and pull him away before things turn ugly. They could have. Three weeks ago Michael hurled a basketball at my head, because I yelled at him to leave the gymnasium. I heard the air rush past my ear when it missed me by a millimeter. We almost fought right then and there. Thankfully the dean had been passing by.

I want to hate the kid, but I later learn his mother is a stripper, and her current boyfriend is abusing him.

One year later he resides in Rikers Island jail complex.

The door I stood guard at.

Curb Stomp

“How’d my dick taste after you kissed her?”

That’s what I hear when I enter the gymnasium. A crowd of students has circled around two boys. One is sitting in a chair against the wall, and the other is standing up. Most of the crowd has their phones out.

“The fuck did you say to me?” says the standing kid.

The sitting one looks up at him from his chair as if he doesn’t have a care in the world, and says slowly, clearly enunciating every word, “I said. How. Did. My. Dick. Taste. After. You. Kissed. Her?”

“OOOOHHHHHHHHH,” the crowd can’t believe what they’re hearing.

WHAM!!!

The sound of knuckles smashing into cheekbones echoes around the gym. It’s like the sound of two wood blocks whacked against each other. The kid who was sitting is no longer sitting. He’s laid out on the ground, semi-conscious, and his attacker is kicking him in the ribs while twenty kids crowd around the fight. The fight is more of a slaughter.

You’re probably wondering where the teacher is at this moment. I’m outside the circle, shock and fear rooting me to the floor. I’m three weeks into my first year of teaching and I’ve never witnessed this level of violence. When I walked into the gymnasium and heard the initial exchange, I vaguely remembered some college education course where the professor encouraged us to let students solve their social issues on their own. But I don’t think this is what she meant.

The student who’s kicking his opponent has decided he’s going for the kill. He stops kicking the kid in the ribs and begins to stomp on his head.

One stomp.

Two stomps.

There’s no thought, just adrenaline urging me to act. Do something. I shove my way through the crowd of kids. I pick up the attacker and I crush him against my body as hard as I can. Blood thumps into my skull as I squeeze and squeeze, crushing him against my body, walking away from the fight as far as I can get. Gotta get out. Gotta separate them. The world shrinks down into one task.

A pained voice from somewhere whispers, “Sir I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”

When I hear those words– uttered three years before Eric Garner made them infamous– I snap back into reality. I drop the kid to the ground where he heaves in air. I’m on the other side of the gym. There are two other teachers in the gym now. One of them supports the kid with the broken face to the nurse’s office.

The other teacher comes up to me and asks, “do you need a minute?”

I nod my head. I feel semi-conscious.

“I got the kid, you take a walk in the hallway.”

I nod my head again. I go into the hallway, and place my head against the wall. The cool concrete feels soothing against my forehead. I just stay there for a while, listening to my own breath.

Five minutes later that same teacher comes into the hallway and says, “Alright, I’m going to leave you with the class again. I’ve got to get back to mine… but before you go there’s something I need to say…” she shifts awkwardly from foot to foot before she speaks.

I just stare at her. I’m still working toward coherent thought.

She goes, “Alright. I’ll just say it. You’ve got to call for back up in a situation like that. It’s great that you pulled that kid away but if one of the kids didn’t come for help upstairs you might still be down here on your own. Maybe the fight restarts. Maybe that kid goes unconscious and doesn’t wake up. You just don’t know. When you’re in this situation you’ve got to find another adult before you do anything else, okay?”

I feel guilty. I know she’s right. The administration told us that on the first day. I had surrendered to my emotions. I didn’t think, so I just acted. It could have made the situation worse.

She continues, “And those kids had their phones out. They caught you on camera doing that. I know you think what you did was a good thing, and it was… but you’ve got to be careful.”

I told her I understood, and I walk back into the gymnasium. I roll a basketball out and let the kids hoop, or play on their phones, or whatever. I just sit down to think.

Neither student returned to the building that year. I ended up missing three days of work in the following months because the victim of the fight pressed charges against the other kid. The other kid happened to be on parole. After I provided testimony, he went to a juvenile detention center for a year. Then he returned to the school for his sophomore year.

I had the pleasure of teaching a student who knew I was the reason he went behind bars.

That fight happened right here.

The Principal’s Office

“Stop! STOP! STOP!”

That familiar cocktail of emotions swarms my system. Frustration, rage, adrenaline. And of course exhaustion. Exhaustion from feeling frustration, rage, and adrenaline. Again.

It seems I can’t go more than a week without some kid doing something spectacularly stupid or violent. One of my students has gone over to my crate of badminton rackets and is chucking them into the air. They’re cheap, so when they make contact with the ground the metal bends and snaps.

I’m screaming “STOP!” at the top of my lungs and the kid just smiles and keeps tossing them as high as he can. Then one of them hits one of my other students.

I snap.

“THAT’S IT!” I yell. Before I know it, I’m 220 pounds of force hurtling towards a 5-foot-3-inch kid. He pales and starts to run towards the gym exit. I hurdle a badminton net and catch him. I pick him up by his arms, carry him outside my classroom, and place him on his feet. He freaks out.

“Get yo fuckin hands offa me! Get the fuck offa me!”

“Why were you throwing my rackets! You were hitting other kids!” I’m yelling. I’m out of control.

“Man fuck yoself! Fuckin touchin me. Fuck you.” He walks away while a bunch of his friends look at me and shake their heads. A pit of dread grows in my stomach

An hour later I’m in the principal’s office. I sit across from him at his big wood desk. He hands me a written statement from the kid who cursed me out.

“Is it true? A bunch of kids have co-signed this.”

I’m miserable as I read through the statement. I say “It’s true. That’s what happened.”

He sighs to himself and mutters, “I don’t like the phrasing, ‘grabbed him.’”

I shrug. “It’s accurate.” I don’t even bother to protect myself. It’s the truth, and I’m too tired to lie. I’ve never been any good at it anyway. The frustration of working at this school has beaten me down. I feel hollow.

“Listen. Schuerch.”

I’m pretty sure this is it. I’m not happy to be fired, but I’m not sad either. Just exhausted.

“I’m going to see what I can do to fix this. I have a relationship with this student, and I think I can convince him not to press charges when he’s calmed down.”

My eyes go wide. I’m not fired yet… but how… I say “What? Really? But… why? I thought you’d be pissed.”

“I am. But I also understand why you did it. Other kids who are on your side told me the story.” He sighs and continues, “I’m also going to have to do something you’re not going to like. I’m not going to punish him.”

I frown, “but he was tossing rackets into the air. One of those rackets hit another kid!”

“I know. And if you hadn’t charged after him, picked him up, and yelled at him I would be able to suspend him. He’d be out of your classroom for two weeks. But you did, and now my hands are tied.”

I continue to frown.

“We’ve talked about this. You stay calm. You call security. You don’t get your hands dirty. Then I can address the student. But the moment you break the rules I have to use my resources to protect you, instead of enforcing consequences.” Then he looked me in my eyes for emphasis, “I need you to do that. To stay calm. You’re a good teacher, and I don’t want to lose you. I may not be able to make this go away.”

“You think I’m a good teacher?”

“You’re a little rough around the edges, but I think you’ve got what it takes to be pretty good at this. I’d like to see it happen.”

“Huh… well uhhh, thank you.”

I leave his office with a little more life in my step.

Two weeks later I still have a job. The principal finds a way to talk the kid out of getting me fired. I don’t ask for details. I just thank my boss with sincere gratitude. He tells me no problem, and says it’s part of his job to protect his teachers. Then he looks at me, raises his eyebrow, and says,

“Remember. Stay calm. That was a close one.”

The door I carried him out of.

The Skill They Need to Teach Educators, But Don’t.

Before an astronaut is sent up into space, they spend hundreds of hours in a mock spaceship handling crash cards. A crash card is the moment in all the movies where every light and alarm in the spaceship seems to go off at once, and each astronaut stays calm, cool, and collected as they assess the alarms and ascertain what they need to do to stay alive. They stay calm because they’ve experienced hundreds of simulations where everything is going wrong at once, and if they can’t fix those problems under duress, then they don’t get the job.

Teachers don’t get crash card training. We barely experience a situation where someone interrupts us before we go into student teaching. When I reflect on my Bachelor’s in English Education and my Master’s in Physical Education, it’s as if professors assume kids will listen to you. There’s no training for what to do when a kid doesn’t follow your directions, let alone what to do when two kids decide to try and kill each other. Sure, it’s mentioned. It’s talked about. But there’s no actual training.

When I recall these stories I wince. Not because they were painful experiences, but because of my lack of professionalism. Every single one of those confrontations comes from my first year teaching in Harlem. Nine years into the profession, I can tell you where I went wrong every single time.

I didn’t take a breath.

I let my emotions take the steering wheel.

I didn’t call for backup.

It’s not that I don’t feel the emotions now. I do, and I acknowledge them, but I don’t let them govern my actions. Unfortunately, I had to learn these lessons through trial and error, and it very nearly cost me my job. Not to mention, I put unnecessary strain on my principal. The first time you instruct kids is a poor time to learn how to distance yourself from your own anger.

I’m sure there’s someone thinking there’s no replacement for experience, and while I’d usually agree with that statement, we need to acknowledge astronauts exist. They train so hard in simulations because the first time they make a mistake in space, it’s usually their last. Teachers need more simulation training before they step into the arena.

Had I been drilled–yes, actually drilled to pick up the phone and call security when a student threatened me, I’m willing to bet I would have learned to pick up the phone faster. Saying someone should do something in the context of danger is useless. Adrenaline plus rage wipes your mind from effective memory recall. However, learning and repeating a motor pattern in response to a threat can be useful. For example:

Kid threatens me. I take a breath. My legs carry me over to the phone with no thought.

Why did it work?

Repetitive practice.

If you think practicing this is overkill, or that time could be spent on other more useful teacher skills, I’m willing to guess you’ve never taught inside of a classroom. Let me remind you what it’s like being sixteen. Teenagers, particularly teenagers who don’t respect you, love seeing teachers lose their grip. Many of them find it fun. They receive status if they push a teacher over the edge. Kids celebrate it. Laugh over it. I remember doing it myself. Manipulating a teacher’s emotions is sport. And for many teachers, male teachers in particular, our initial reaction is anger.

Without training we fall victim to a response embedded in our DNA.

Last year, a young male teacher in his second year in my school nearly lost his job. He was bright and incredibly passionate about education. He would spend his lunch hour helping kids prepare for math tests. He lifted weights with kids after school. But sometime during winter of last year—the time of year where you walk into the building while it’s dark and then you walk out of the building and it’s dark—a kid pushed him too far. He lost his temper.

The details are murky. I’ve never asked him directly what happened. Part of me doesn’t want to know, but a boy accused the teacher of hitting him. The teacher denied it. His co-teacher denied it. But some students who saw the situation claimed they saw him do it. The boy’s family forced the principal to open an investigation into the matter. Our union rep had to work overtime.

When it was all said and done, the teacher was acquitted and he kept his job, but damage was done. Much of the school staff no longer trusted him. They had judged the situation for themselves and named him guilty. They stopped associating with him. I could tell whatever happened ate him up on the inside.

But whatever did happen, I never blamed him for it. I could only remember all the times I was a split second away from throttling a kid myself. As you’ve read, it’s only by the grace of luck and a supportive principal that I didn’t lose my job that first year. I probably should have. I imagine my co-workers would have ostracized me as well if they had known me back then, but none of the people who were there my first year are here anymore. It’s the nature of my school.

The bright promising male teacher is in NYU Law School now. I can’t help but think that if he had a bit more training, and a bit more understanding on how to control emotions under intense duress, that he might still be working in my school helping kids get better at math. Maybe these are lessons you can only learn with time, and maybe he always intended to go to law school, but I can’t help but feel poor preparation burnt out another young teacher who could have been great.

I’ve done some things I’m proud of in my school. I’ve built a school culture obsessed with Ultimate Frisbee. I’ve created a space where kids look forward to competing in the PACER Test. I built one of the best high school weightlifting programs in the city from the ground up. Once, I stopped a kid from committing suicide. It took immense amounts of time and effort and self-growth for me to achieve all these things. And it almost never happened because in my first year my rage got the best of me.

This is not an uncommon story. Young teachers lose their cool all the time. I’m not saying preparation would stop all of it, but it could stop some of it. There’s an alternative universe where I lose my job and the math teacher keeps his. It was up to chance… and it shouldn’t have been.

Let’s not leave young teacher’s careers up to chance. I’d urge any college education program to challenge aspiring teacher’s lessons with chaos. Put them in situations they’re not prepared for. Be unfair. Stress them when the consequences don’t ruin their lives. Then coach them through it. Help them recognize emotions before they let those emotions act.

That way, when a rookie teacher finds himself in a situation where a student threatens to bash his skull in with a fire extinguisher, there’s not a fifty fifty chance the teacher grabs the fire extinguisher himself.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

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