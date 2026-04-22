Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Gilbert's avatar
Anna Gilbert
2d

Your essays are teacher development workshops! At least they get me thinking about how I teach. FWIW, at the university level, the students evaluate one’s teaching. It’s not a great system either.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fit To Teach and others
Migraine Boy's avatar
Migraine Boy
2d

Good stuff (and maddening). For the last 10+ years I've taught 11th grade Lit, which is American Lit in my district, and is also the only ELA class that has the dreaded state standardized test. Imagine your efficacy as a teacher going from 18 weeks of instruction to a three-hour test many students admit to "Christmas Treeing" so they can take a nap.

Add to that with observations, I love how teachers are beaten over the head in PLs about not being "the Sage On The Stage", or teacher centered, but damn if they don't ding you if they don't see you directly addressing and "teaching" during the 25 minutes they're there...

Reply
Share
2 replies by Fit To Teach and others
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gilbert Schuerch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture