A frisbee whizzes towards my assistant principal’s head. I catch it about two feet away from her forehead.

“Could we please make sure we don’t kill my boss here! I’m getting observed!”

A kid calls out, “mah bad Schuerch!”

My assistant principal gives me a smile as she types away on her laptop and says, “Appreciate it.”

“No worries.”

I’ve got a good relationship with my AP, but I sigh inwardly. Today is draft day, and if I could choose a day for my boss to observe, it wouldn’t be this one. The class she wants to see, the one that scores the highest on the teacher evaluation rubric, is a class which makes use of all the buzzwords in education. She wants to see peer-to-peer instruction. She’d like to see kids evaluating each other’s work. She’d like to see turn & talks with in-depth analysis. It makes no difference that this is a P.E. class, that’s what’s required to score “Highly Effective.”

…What she’s going to see is a couple of kids choosing their permanent frisbee teams for the unit.

Ah well, there’s nothing for it. I could switch the lesson up, but the kids need to make their permanent teams, and I’ve always hated the idea of changing up my game-plan because an administrator has walked through my door. So after we go through PACER test practice, I call the kids to their floor spots and have them take a seat.

I say, “What is today?”

The kids answer, “Draft Day!”

“And what do I always say about draft day?”

“There are no friends on draft day!”

“Correct. The team you choose will be the permanent team you work with for the next six weeks. Captains, your job is to choose the most competitive team you can. If you choose your friends, instead of kids who can play, that’s on you. Now with that said, who would like to be captain?”

Three students raise their hands, and I call all three of them up to the front of the gymnasium where they can address the seated class. I give my usual spiel, “As you all know, we live in a democracy, and when there are more than two candidates for captain, we put it to a vote. Potential captains,” I gesture towards the three kids standing, “you have thirty seconds to give a speech explaining why you would be an excellent captain for this class.” I sit down with the kids, take out my phone, and put on a 30-seconds timer.

I’m secretly pleased that three kids want the job. This is a chance for my AP to wriggle in the rubric and possibly give me some discussion points for my evaluation.

One of the would-be captains says, “A speech? Oh. Oh nah,” and he goes and takes a seat. We are now back to two captains.

Ah. Shucks.

Well, so much for my demonstration of democracy. I tell everyone to clap it up for our two new captains, and then for the next fifteen minutes, my boss watches the captains choose teammates and deliberate with them while they choose co-captains and team names. For each choice they make, I use a heavy black permanent marker to write down their team on a posterboard visible to all.

One of the teams attempts to choose the team name, “Flickers.” After a quick discussion with my boss, I ban the name and tell them to choose a new one. Turns out, “flickers,” is a reference to flash of light guns make in a night time shootout. Nine years into the teaching gig, I’ve learned any name I don’t understand is almost always a reference to drugs or gangs. “Mini-Sprinks,” is a new reference to weed that got past my radar this year.

Orange is the New Black is still a reference to prison, but for the sake of pop culture we let that one slide.

Once the teams, co-captains, and team names are chosen, I inform the captains that they need to choose their starting lines so we can play our first sanctioned game of the season. A sanctioned game means a win or loss will be recorded on the posterboard. The captains must also choose their substitutions and ensure everyone on their team plays.

The game starts, and it all goes smoothly. I have to pause the game on several occasions to review how to catch a frisbee, and as usual, I fail to get two girls to actively participate, even though I tell them it is part of the grade. There are no fights, major arguments, or any crazy disruptions. When my assistant principal gets up to leave I breathe a sigh of relief.

Survived another one.

The Rubric

For those of you not in the know, teachers in NYC are graded on a scale of 1-4.

1 = Ineffective

2 = Developing

3 = Effective

4 = Highly Effective

Here are the results.

These numbers come from the infamous Danielson Rubric. It’s 115 pages long, and the author of the rubric herself stated that, “I’m deeply troubled by the transformation of teaching… to… behaviors that can be ticked off a checklist.” She has said the rubric is meant to support analysis after observation, and that distilling teaching down to numbers, ratings, and rankings is a reductive process that undermines the profession.

She points out that we fall victim to Goodhart’s Law which states, “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.” You can see how a teacher may throw aside what is good for their students, and create activities that score well on the rubric. It’s a tough temptation to ignore. A teacher’s rating is public knowledge to any principal looking to hire you, which means if you’re looking to leave your school, or at least have the option, you want to have good evaluations regardless of whether those activities fit that particular group of kids.

You saw my dilemma above. My boss walked in for an observation. I knew the activity wasn’t going to fit the rubric all that well, and I was tempted to change the plan… but I had told the kids all week that draft day was coming, and deviating from that plan would have disrupted the unit. Changing up the lesson would have been good for me, but bad for the kids.

Here’s another wincing angle to take on these evaluations. The sample size is desperately small. Here’s some back-of-the-napkin-math for y’all. On the conservative side, without counting after school work, I teach around 4 classes a day, 20 classes a week, and 80 classes a month. Counting all the time off (summer included), I teach around 9 months of the year. That brings me to 720 classes a year. Subtract the assemblies, the field trips, and the state testing… and I’m conservatively around 600 classes.

Think about that. I teach 600 classes a year and I’m evaluated on two of them. Tell me that’s an effective sample size…

This isn’t to say I got a poor score. My average score is a 3. My school has labeled me “effective.” What I find funny is that both my principal and assistant principal would likely label me “highly effective” if they weren’t hemmed in by a rubric. Both of them frequently tell me they’re pleased with my work, and they appreciate the extra miles I go to help craft school culture. But of the 600 classes I teach, they stumble in on the one where we’re choosing teams.

The rubric they follow also hems them in in other ways. You can see this in the final category in the second picture, “Growing and Developing Professionally.” I regularly receive a 3 in this category every year, and I once asked why they couldn’t give me a coveted “highly effective.” It’s clear based on the written notes they appreciate my impact on the school’s other professionals. My assistant principal told me the reason I couldn’t receive a 4 is because the rubric clearly states to receive a “highly effective” in professional development, I would have to run a workshop for the teachers in the school.

When I was told this, I scratched my head and said, “You know I’m a P.E. teacher, right? My content doesn’t exactly translate well to a classroom.” My boss chided me and said there was plenty I knew that could help my colleagues. Alright. Fine. She’s right, I could come up with some universal ideas that apply both to the classroom and the gymnasium. However, it seems like an awful amount of performative work to do for a slightly higher rating on a rubric. It’s a lot of time and resources allocated to something that would maybe help our kids.

There’s other glaring issues with grading teachers based on a rubric.

When I think of one of the greatest teachers of all time, I think of my high school band director, Mr. Smith. He taught for 30 years. During that time he won over 20 state championships, had his bands performed in front of crowds of over 60,000 people. He created multiple award-winning after-school programs including competitive jazz, winter percussion, and winter guard. Hundreds of his students have gone on to be professional musicians or music educators. The school musical repeatedly sold out every year, and his students simultaneously feared and adored him. Thousands of his former students attended his funeral.

And I’m pretty sure based off the Danielson rubric, Mr. Smith would be rated ineffective.

You see, Mr. Smith was an old school command style teacher. When he told you what to do, you shut up and you did it. We did the same warm-up everyday for four years. We always marched, practiced music, then combined the two. There was very little peer-to-peer instruction. There were no “discussions” about how to do something better. I’m even tempted to say the environment lacked respect and rapport, and had more to do with shame and fear. Any time you messed up you either had to do 25 push-ups in front of the whole band or run a lap with your instrument over your head.

This rubric has no room for a teacher like Mr. Smith, and yet, when I look back on high school, I remember his class the most. That was the class where I learned discipline. I learned toughness. I learned I had a competitive desire. I hated that old man and loved him. As a thirty-four-year-old who’s taught for the past nine years and has tasted success with my own after school programs, my respect for that man has only grown.

The rubric would call him ineffective.

Everyone in Norwalk High School knew him as the most effective teacher to ever walk through the hallways.

The Takeaway

I’ll be frank.

I have trained multiple students to lift over 400 pounds off the ground.

I have created a competitive culture around the PACER Test, where students regularly take and retake a brutal VO2 max test.

I introduced the most white-boy sport the world has ever known, Ultimate Frisbee, to a public school in Harlem, and got everyone obsessed with it.

I have received letters from students on more than one occasion explaining that I was the reason they didn’t commit suicide.

When I receive the label of “Effective” from the results of two class observations when I teach over 600 separate classes a year… I simply struggle to care. They just don’t carry weight. Even my bosses know they are hemmed in by a rubric. But they have bosses, and their bosses have bosses, and everybody needs to show that incremental improvement is happening each year, even if it’s just words on paper that don’t mean a damn thing.

I used to take low or even acceptable ratings to heart. They used to make me angry. Effective? That’s it? That’s all I am as a teacher? Effective? But the longer I stay in the game, the more I take a birds-eye view. I don’t plan on leaving my school anytime soon, I’ve still got good work to do there. The ratings only really matter if I were to try and leave the school. So why give a rating any emotional power over me when the actual results of my teaching are the students I raise?

On any given day I’m ineffective, effective, or highly effective, and regardless of the day, I hope I’m always developing. Schools would be better off if they accepted the following immutable fact,

Good teaching is easily recognizable, and devilishly hard to quantify.

There’s not a single person in the world who would walk into Mr. Smith’s music class and not recognize a brutally effective teacher. Likewise, I don’t think anyone could walk into my after-school weightlifting program and not see kids improving.

How to measurably quantify it though? How does one pin a number on it? I’d push another question.

Why bother?

The results are the kids. That’s the only metric that truly matters. By all means administrators, observe teachers teaching. We should be held accountable. But do it frequently, informally, and preferably by veteran teachers who we might actually listen to. Have many conversations about what went well, and what could go better. Brainstorm solutions together. And above all, ask teachers what you can do to help support them.

The numbered evaluations don’t prove anything.

Sigh… now if only they had walked in on that lesson.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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