*This is a repost from about a year ago. I spent last week squeezing every last drop out of summer by staying in a cabin in the woods disconnected from the internet. Shocker, no writing occurred. With that said, this Tuesday was the first day the staff had to report into school, and the official first day of school with the kiddos is this Thursday. As I was combing through my archive wondering what to post before I dive headfirst into the school year, I rediscovered this gem. The story made me crack a smile. I hope you catch a grin as well. Enjoy.

“Ooooofff, these goddamn sophomores,” I thought to myself as a bunch of them stumbled into first period bleary-eyed and looking to avoid physical movement. Summoning up my never-ending supply of fake enthusiasm I yelled out, “GOOOOOOOOD MORNING MI AMIGOS! GRAB A BALL. GRAB A PARTNER. THROWS AND CATCHES. LET’S GOOOOOOO!!!!” For the record, they all speak English. I just like practicing my spanglish. The students all grumbled and a couple of them winced at the volume of sound I produced. Then they started practicing overhand throws with a handball (soft gator balls in actuality but whatever.)

After going around and correcting the kids' form - I always say we should strive to throw like MLB pitchers - I asked the students to find their floor spots and take a seat. There are always a couple of kids who try to resist sitting down, but I’m a firm believer in crisscross applesauce and with enough silent staring they all eventually found a seat on the floor. I said, “Clap once if you can hear me,” about half the students clapped once. “Clap twice if you can hear me,” I said a bit more sharply. About 75% of the class clapped twice. It would have to do.

I said, “Today we’re choosing our permanent teams. If there are two volunteers for captains, you’ve got the job. If there are more than two, we’ll put it toward a vote. If there are no volunteers I get to pick who becomes captain.” I went on to explain the list of responsibilities the captains held which included choosing the team, making sure all the substitute players on their team played, and creating drills for their team to practice during “captains practice.” I finally asked who would like to be captain.

One hand shot up, and everyone else stayed quiet. Ho hum. Morning enthusiasm was still quite low. The kid whose hand rose got the job and so did another kid who looked like she wanted to raise her hand but was too shy to do so. The two students proceeded to draft their teams, while I whispered furiously to one girl to pick students based on skill and not on friendship. I’d seen too many captains draft useless friends who couldn’t really play, only to have a horrendous losing record for the marking period. Yes, we keep track of wins and losses in my class just like any intramural sports league might.

Once the captains selected everyone available, the class had woken up. Everyone had an opinion about what to name their teams and they only had two minutes to do so before I carried out my threat of naming the teams myself; I’m a huge fan of team names like, “The Purple Unicorns,” and “The Rainbow Sprinkle Donuts.” They’re incredible team names…but somehow high school teenagers just don’t connect with them.

Once the students established their team names, “Fur Boots” (solid), and “The Avengers” (meh), I reminded them that today would be a sanctioned game, meaning the game would go on their win-loss record. The record is a simple white poster board hanging on the wall of the gymnasium where each team’s record and score leader appears in sharpie ink. Shit is permanent.

Saying the games would be recorded was like flipping a switch. Captains were yelling out their starting lineups, players were screaming who to guard, shit talk started flying, and my first period class came alive. Class was no longer about doing what the teacher said to get the grade…it was about beating the other fucking team.

Fifteen minutes later, the Avengers walked out pouring sweat yelling “we are the champions” and half of Fur Boots were yelling “suck my dick” while I fist-pounded every single kid marching out of my classroom who got in on the action. Each kid got a quick piece of feedback as they walked out: “nice shot on the goal, Chloe,” “way to play defense, Erik,” “please show up on time, Arianna,” “Unreal block, Charlotte.”

As the last kid walked out I felt a warm glow in my belly as I fist pumped the air in silent celebration. It was damn good class.

The funny thing is I’m surprised by the feeling. Everything you just read represents a pretty straightforward class. Nothing particularly special happened. At this point I’ve run over a thousand classes like that one, some better, some worse. I’ve had bigger days with more on the line, like intramural cup days, or days where I give speeches at graduation.

That day just described was a simple day - a standard day on the job… and when I think about the warm feeling in my belly I felt after the period ended, I realize a wonderful thing.

I’m still fired up to do this.

I mean…I’m not ALWAYS fired up. But Frankeli has enough enthusiasm for both of us here.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.