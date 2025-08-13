The hand gesture for “fuck you.”

I was nervous.

I had spent over 60 hours of planning, writing, grading, collecting data, and battling anxiety over a massive paper I was trying to submit for a national board teaching certification. I sweated through a three-hour-long test that had required hours of studying. I had sacrificed multiple weekends for a title I didn’t really care about, “National Board Certified Teacher,” and a $9,000 pay raise that I very much did care about. Maybe, I could move out of my parents’ house when that money started coming through. Who knows? I desperately wanted a passing grade in either case.

And now it all came down to this: a fifteen minute video recording of me teaching my class, and these kids had to get through it without cursing…

Fuck.

Luckily, I had a plan. As the students entered the class and sat down in their floor spots, they all started asking questions about a tripod I had set up for my phone, and the wireless mic attached to the collar of my shirt. Once they were all seated I started to explain the stakes for today’s lesson.

Me: “Clap once if you can hear me.” Clap, “Clap twice if you can hear me.” Clap Clap, “Okay, let’s talk about this camera and mic situation. So you probably don’t know, but I’m trying to become a National Board Certified Teacher. It's a big fancy title that doesn’t mean much. To get certified, a board of people have to see me teach, so I’m recording our lesson today. I’ve selected this class because you guys are my favorites and I trust you the most.”

Joslin: “awww, thanks mista.”

Marcus: “Why you gettin certified if you said it don’t mean much?”

Me: “Ohhhhh, let’s just say because it comes with a pay raise.”

Marcus: “YOOOO, can we get some o dat?”

Rest of the Class: “Yeah! Yeah! Cut us in.”

Me: “You guys know I live in my parents’ basement right?”

Steph: “Of course! You tell us all the time. Don’t be a teacher, go for the money. Not that any of us want to be a teacher mista.”

I give them a wry smile and say, “Good. That means you’ve been listening. With that said, you guys think I have much to spare?” Before they can respond I say, “Tell you what though, I get a passing grade on this certification process, and we can have a pizza party.”

There were widespread cheers at this, even if Marcus still muttered that he preferred cash.

I continued, “Now, before we get started I gotta make something clear here. Y’all see the camera right?” I gesture towards the tripod. “Y’all see the mic.” I point towards the mic attached to me. “This is being recorded.” I pause before I take the plunge, “there can’t be any cursing.”

Any cheers and happy chit-chat about the possible pizza party evaporated and my students' eyes all swung downward.

Marcus: “None mista? I don’t know…”

Carlos: “Pshhhh, yeeeaaahhh. About dat.”

Steph: “I meeeaaan. We can try…”

It’s not that they didn’t want to. I wasn’t lying to them when I said they were my favorite class. They were. This was the class I looked forward to teaching every day. They listened, they were high energy, and they trusted me. Watching these kids play a game of Ultimate Frisbee was a treat. They turned my shit days into great days. I’d take a bullet for them.

But they cursed. A lot.

More than the standard amount of cursing that already plagued our school in every classroom. I had worked to put a stop to it in some regard. Any cursing aimed at hurting another student was usually met with a call home and a write up, but most of the time these kids cursed out of enthusiasm. It’s a far more awkward conversation if I call and say, “Hey mom, I have to tell you that your son screamed ‘FUCK YEAH’ after scoring a touchdown and high fiving his teammates…” I imagine mom might just respond with, “annnnnd?”

In any case, while cursing out of enthusiasm doesn’t really bother me, for this 15 minute stretch of time, a swear word might just cost me a raise. I continued with my address to the class.

“Tell you what. I thought about this and I have a plan. Here’s what we’re gonna do. I’m going to put a timer on for one minute. And for that one minute, you’re allowed to swear as much as you want. Yell it, scream it, do what you need to do, but get it all out of your system. Once that minute ends, I hit roll on the camera and you give me fifteen minutes of clean audio. Deal?”

At the mention of screaming curse words they had started leaning forward in anticipation. This was its own kind of treat. Free reign to scream anything without any repercussions from the teacher?

“Deal,” they said.

I put a one minute countdown up on the scoreboard, hit start, and yelled, “Let ‘er rip!”

It was as if they had been waiting for this moment their entire lives. I learned each kid’s mind had a dam holding back an ocean of foul language, and my directions put a pleasing crack right down the center of each one. I had inadvertently unleashed hell.

The sound of every nasty word and phrase I’d ever heard crashed over me. Fuck, shit, bitch, cunt, asshole, fucker, fucking fuck, lick my ass, suck mah dick, ride mah dick, suck mah whole dick, pussy fuck, glizzy licker, pussy muncher, cock gobbler, bitch-ass snitch, small ass dick, no-dick bitch, lick my ass, suck mah shit, shit on my dick, dick lick the shit, motherfucker ain’t got no bitches…

The list is endless.

Some Spanish flair worked its way in there as well. I recognized pendeja, coño, and puta, but there were plenty I didn’t. Watching Wirlanda spit out a rapid fire stream of Spanish cursing without taking a breath for a full 40 seconds could have qualified as an Olympic feat. I didn’t even know it was possible the brain could transmit language to the tongue that fast.

Eventually the timer wound down and around the fifteen second mark the gym grew quiet. The dams had broken. The words were spent in a rush, then in a dribble, and then it seemed the kids had exhausted the extent of their insults. I let the clock wind down, and just before the timer hit zero, Steph yelled out a high pitched, “N*gger!”

Most of the kids laughed.

I raised my eyebrows at her and stared her down.

“Mista, you said-” I held up my hand to cut her off. I wanted to say that was a step to far…but I knew we were far outside the bounds of the rules, and it wasn’t a fight worth fighting. I let it go.

Then I said, “Alright guys, can you hold up your end of the bargain?”

They all gave me a solemn nod.

“Alright…Let’s roll.”

I’ll tell you in December if I get the raise.

Wirlanda will happily demonstrate her insults if you ask kindly.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.