Well folks, I spend a lot of time here sharing my wins, I think it would disingenuous not to share my failures as well.

I spent the last three weeks writing and re-writing a speech I requested to give at graduation. You will find the written version of it below.

When I finally got up on the stage to give it, I was fairly pleased with what I had carved out of a blank page. I was happy with the effort, (I had carved it down from 12 pages to 6) and the words rung true to me. The first time I practiced it, my body felt a flush of pride, I liked how it sounded when I read it.

This is the fallacy of not seeking critique. This is the fallacy of thinking the ability to write automatically translates to public speaking. My immediate thoughts are that I made a personal essay, and then read it on a graduation stage.

It didn’t work.

Also, about the length. When I practiced the speech, it repeatedly took about 15 minutes to complete. I felt as though that wasn’t an unreasonable time for a keynote address. Boy was I wrong. When you see people playing on their phones in the crowd halfway through your own speech, and you start hearing conversations bubbling up around the ten minute mark, you know your words weren’t nearly as captivating as you thought they were.

In any case, before I hit you with all my doom and gloom, it’s better for you to watch the speech, and form your own opinions. The video is above (and the audio is far better than last year.) The words are below. I highly recommend you watch it, as the intonation provides far more meaning than just the words. The speech is below. I also included a quick reflection below the speech on how I could have perhaps not fucked it up. Enjoy!…or not.

*This is literally what I wrote in a word document. I did not make edits because it was not meant to be read.

2025 GRADUATION SPEECH. LETSSSS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

I hope you don’t mind humoring me…but I only get to do this one more time with you guys soooo… clap once if you can hear me. Clap*, clap twice if you can hear me. Clap Clap*. Alright. Let’s roll.

Let’s start with a quick exercise. I want you to shake the hand of a person near you, give them a smile, and tell them they look great. (go on, I’ll wait.) And then, I need you to know, in your heart of hearts, that they, and everybody around you, are all, going, to die. That’s right, dead. Me, Dead. Mr. Turrie, Dead. Even Saba, who still looks like a freshman, dead…

It’s an unfortunate fact that the timeline of the universe remains undefeated. In fact, Mr. Modeste has likely reminded you that one of the key characteristics in biology for determining whether an organism is considered alive, is whether or not it has the ability to die.

So here is a big ugly fact of life. We’re all going to die.

Which means time is precious, and how you spend that time is your life's work. And when you play by the law of averages, if you’re lucky, you’ve got about 4,000 weeks. That’s it. Four. Thousand. Weeks. When I say that number out loud it doesn’t sound like that much. And you, my dear graduates, have already burned through about a thousand of them.

So what do we do? How do we make our remaining weeks worth it? How do we make sure we don’t waste it? I am by no means a finished product, but I have lived 750 weeks longer than you have. So here’s 3 pieces of advice I’ve picked up from the 15 year’s I’ve had since graduating high school.

Piece of Advice #1: Have your own inner scorecard.

If I had a dollar for everytime I heard the phrase those who can’t do, teach. And then, if I had a dollar for every teacher that told me and those who can’t teach, teach gym. Dude, I’d have a lot of dollars.

There’s a strange way society looks at a P.E. teacher. When I tell people I teach, they always say (girly voice) that’s amazing! It’s so great that people like you are around to do that work! Translation: I would never do that job. Then, when they ask me what subject I teach, and then I tell them P.E.. Sometimes they scratch their heads, and I have to clarify that I’m a gym teacher. Then they go, “ohhh wow, ugh, well, that must be fun.” Translation: Bad paycheck and he’s a little low on intelligence - they might not be wrong there.

Societies take on the common gym teacher has never been kind. At best you’re a good coach, at worst, you’re a guy who found the laziest way to float through life. But here’s what they don’t see.

(Big Emphasis on Get) (Crescendo! Go for it!)

I get to teach kids how to move. I get to teach kids the value of taking care of their health. I get to teach kids how to compete. I get to create cultures of teamwork. I get to hammer the value of consistency. I get to hold young people accountable for their actions. I get to role model communication, responsibility, and work ethic.

I get to willingly embrace the problems of the job too. A kid has a fight with another kid, I get to try and help mend that relationship. When a student curses me out, I get to grapple with my own fury and I get to figure out ways to communicate my rage in a professional manner. When a student doesn’t want to leave the wall and participate I get to put my salesmanship to the test, I get to pose the question, how do I help this kid succeed in my class even when they don’t want to.

I get to do all of this.

And if you’re sitting there thinking, this guy is an idiot, I want no part of that. Then that’s the point. It’s my inner scorecard, not yours. I know what my values are, I know how I judge myself. I know what days I give myself an A and I know the days that I need to do better. It’s the major job of your 20’s. You have to figure out what you actually care about, and commit yourself to those ideas.

If I followed the rule book society handed out, I’d likely be working in some finance department, making lots of money while living in a picket white fence suburban house on long island, with two kids and a dog while driving around in a porsche…and I’d be absolutely miserable.

Those would have been the goals everybody else said were great, and maybe they are. Money and Status are wonderful things to chase, but if they’re the only things you chase, you missed the point. You accepted somebody else's scorecard. In your 20s, your job is to create an inner scorecard that has meaning to you.

Piece of Advice #2: Get Competent

You may be thinking to yourself, oh man, Schuerch sure is fired up about his job, but I don’t feel that way about anything. How do I get there?

Well, I do have a dirty secret. When I started at UASGC I didn’t really want to be a teacher, I wanted to be a strength and conditioning coach who worked with teenagers. I didn’t really care much for Physical Education as a subject.

The first year I had this job, this job I claim to love, I tried to leave halfway through the year. Not only that, I tried to leave this school at the end of my first year, my second year, and my third year. You shoulda seen Viz he was freaking out. In that span of time, I had seen kids break the locks on the gym doors to steal basketballs. Kids ignored my directions and my yells for entire 45 minute classes. Kids walked in and out of the gym whenever they wanted. My own students tried to engage me in fights. One notable kid threatened to bash my skull in with a fire extinguisher.

Back then I would have told you it was because these kids don’t listen, they have no respect for adults, they don’t care for anything I have to say…

And it wasn’t true.

The truth was I wasn’t good at teaching. I didn’t know how to create relationships with students. I didn’t know how to stop a fight before it happened. I didn’t know how to enforce consequences. I couldn’t get kids to complete a workout. I didn’t have the confidence to believe kids would try anything other than basketball. I was failing miserably at a job I thought I’d be naturally good at, that I wanted to be good at.

In the beginning the only reason I stayed was because I needed the money. No other place would hire me–for good reasons, so I was stuck. And while I was stuck, I began to pick up tricks of the trade. Never let a student enter the class unless they actually have the class. Physically stand in their way if need be. Wait for silence before you speak. It could take a minute, it could take a half hour, wait anyway. Fist bump every student you see, it's the easiest way to build a student teacher relationship. 100 fist bumps a day adds up. When I get angry at a student, consider why it’s my fault first, then attempt to solve the problem there.

So even though the job was miserable, I was getting better at it. And as I got better at it, my classroom culture began to change, and as my classroom culture began to change, a weird thing happened. I began to enjoy the job more. I began to figure out what I cared about. My inner scorecard came into focus. I stopped trying to leave and I started to focus on trying new things. And then I blinked and 8 years had gone by and a school that had refused to play anything but basketball had transformed into a place where the entire student body worked out on Mondays and Tuesdays, students willingly retook the pacer test, and kids talked smack to each other about school wide tournaments focused on a game called Ultimate Frisbee.

Again, I’m not saying become a decent gym teacher, and you’ll be happy. That’s not the point. The point is at the age of 18 you probably have some vague notion of what you want to do. At the very least, you know what you don’t want to do. Your job is to try the thing you could see yourself doing, accept the challenges it involves, and get good at solving those challenges. There is a joy that comes from developing a skill. There is a joy that comes from competence. When you get good at solving problems you care about, the more you’ll fall in love with those problems. You’re inner scorecard will develop right alongside the battles you willingly embrace.

Joy is a byproduct of usefulness.

Final Piece of Advice: It’s Going to Be Painful No Matter What

Here’s my final thought experiment for you guys. Let’s say you decide you want to get in shape. You want a higher level of fitness. You’re interested in having more energy, and feeling great in your body. You really want to start taking care of your health.

(sigh loudly)

That’s going to be really hard. You’re going to have to hit the gym. You’re going to be sore. You’re going to be out of breath. You’re constantly going to have to make yourself uncomfortable. The food you eat is going to be less tasty. An Arizona Ice Tea and a bag of chips no longer works for breakfast. You’re going to have to learn to cook, and it will always take more time than grubbhubbing a 20 piece chicken Mcnugget. You’re going to have to sleep 8 hours. That means you don’t have time to binge your favorite show anymore. Watching Attack on Titan till 2 in the morning is no longer acceptable.

Man, improving your fitness is going to bring you a lot of pain.

So you say nope, I’m not interested any more, that’s too much work. You recommit to enjoying your shows, having pizza whenever you want, taking that hour you would have spent in the gym, and relaxing on the couch with your phone.

And slowly but surely, weird things start to happen. Your blood pressure begins to rise. Your energy levels begin to dip. You’re constantly tired all day long. Going up three flights of steps gets you out of breath. You begin to dislike the way you look. Your doctor starts warning you about the dangers of pre-diabetes. You feel weak.

Man. Ignoring your fitness is going to bring you a lot of pain.

It’s a brutal fact of life. No matter what you do, pain is a constant. So choose the pain that best serves you.

Kimaya, you say you want to be a lawyer, did you know you’re basically going to have to learn an entire new language? Tort, Plaintiff, jurisdiction, subpoena, habeas corpus, those are just the tip of the iceberg. That’s going to be rough.





Josh and Sabione, you’ve mentioned to me that you want to be engineers. Do you think learning the math that makes 50,000 ton steel structures safe is going to be easy? You’re going to run into math that will make you want to put your head through a wall. Good luck.

Andrea, when you finally complete your doctorate for anesthesiology, you’ll find yourself buried in 100s of thousands of dollars in medical school debt. And then you’ll get to complete 4 years of residential interning before you make anything resembling a real paycheck. You’ll spend your entire 20s going into debt, and you’ll spend the majority of your 30s digging yourself out. You will be poor. Enjoy!

All these paths bring pain.

But you know what’s even more painful?

Not doing it. Sitting there on your couch wondering who would have been if you had done it. Had you accepted the challenges, who would you be?

To me, hell, is dying and meeting the person you could have become.

So that’s what I’ve got. Those are the three pieces of advice I have for your twenties.

Develop your inner scorecard.

Get competent at something - fall in love with the problem.

Accept that it’s going to be hard, no matter what.

If every day is just another step closer to death, it’s on you to make those steps meaningful. It’s your job to make your 4,000 weeks count, and they have to count according to you, nobody else. Your purpose is your vehicle through life, and a good purpose is one you’ll happily drive towards your inevitable end.

Find what you love, and let it kill you.

I know that’s hard, but the hard choices, make for an easy life, and the easy choices, make for a hard one.

So you know what I’m about to say.

The choice. Is yours.

Quick Reflection

If I had to give myself three quick critiques on the speech, it goes like this.

Make it shorter moron. You walked in with a sermon. It should have been a celebration. You’re stories have incredible meaning to you, that doesn’t mean they have a personal impact on them. Make it about them.

I tell you what, I have a whole lot more respect for comedians who bomb in the early part of their careers and just keep trying. When I think of those guys, it takes away the sting a bit. Seems I’m going to have to swallow the advice I give to my students, “get knocked down, and stand back up.”

The next time I give this whole speech thing a crack, I have some ideas.

Note to self: Do Better. Try not to beat yourself up to much.

Toodaloo mothafuckas. I’m off to enjoy Summer.

