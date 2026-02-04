2 weeks ago I wrote an article called, “99% Graduation Rates Break Education.” In that article I argued the incentives superintendents and principals receive for having high graduation rates undermine student learning. While I was writing that article, my mind drifted towards other external rewards that also shape and hurt education.

Here’s another story to illustrate the point.

Speed Dating

The students arrived stunning.

The boys wore tuxedos and bright loud suits. The girls had gotten their hair and nails done. When the kids walked in, disco balls scattered light across tables with bright red cloth and champagne glasses filled with sparkling cider. Students laughed in delight as confetti rained down on them. It was a stunning occasion.

This was, of course, biology class.

Every year our biology teacher, Mr. Modeste, runs a culminating assessment called, “Organelle Speed Dating.” As a way of testing his students’ knowledge about the function of a cell, each student must personify an organelle, rotate through thirty-second “speed dating tables,” and “flirt” with each other while demonstrating their understanding of cellular function. It is dirty intellectual fun.

For example, suppose a girl represents The Nucleus and she sits down with a boy who represents The Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum. A conversation demonstrating their knowledge of the organelles might look like this:

Nucleus: Pleasure to meet you. Just so you know, I kind of run things. What do you do around here?

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum: The pleasure is mine. I’m the kind of guy that listens to your instructions and sends them to the right spot.

Nucleus: So you’re the guy making sure everyone stays in line and get’s what they need. That’s kind of hot. What else could you do with my genetic code?

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum: Well, with that kind of firepower, I can build proteins, and make sure they get to the right place.

Nucleus: Only when I tell you to though, correct?

Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum: Of course, I only listen to girls with brains.

Nucleus: What a charmer. It was a pleasure talking with you. Just don’t be too efficient with your protein production.

End Scene

Hopefully, that gives you an idea of the fun kids can have in that class.

I also hope you recognize only a damn-good teacher could pull off an activity like this. Not only do students have to have a deep knowledge of cellular biology, the teacher must have a classroom culture that allows for teenagers to dance around the topic they fear most— the opposite sex.

I’ve watched Mr. Modeste run this activity multiple times. It’s astounding how well he gets his students to buy in. In a school where kids regularly get into gang fights, he gets his kids in a biology class to come dressed, and this is not an exaggeration, prom-ready. His kids have their pickup lines prepared for each organelle, and there’s an anticipation in the air that you just don’t see for regular general education classes. As Gen Z kids might say, the vibes are immaculate.

Or at least they used to be.

Mr. Modeste doesn’t work at the school any longer.

From left to right: Mr. Turrie, 9 years. Mr. Modeste, 10 years, Mr. Schuerch (Me), 9 years.

A Lack of Incentive

When he left at the end of last year, all I could do was grit my teeth while I hugged my friend. He put ten years of his career into our school, and I had the pleasure to be there for nine of them.

His reason for leaving? Lack of funding, lack of support, and bone-deep weariness for constant classroom management. Mr. Modeste didn’t move cities or leave the profession, he got a teaching job at one of the top performing public high schools in the city, a mere 20 blocks away.

He now teaches in a high school that shares its grounds with a college campus. He has access to a PTA (Parent-Teachers Association) that funds whatever crazy idea he has next. He also doesn’t deal with the constant harassment that comes from managing an inner-city classroom.

I’ve had conversations with him about it. He is a master of classroom management – you have to be in order to survive a four-year 85% teacher turnover rate twice. Now he jokes his greatest skill set is useless. The students he works with now never derail his class. They always come prepared. He hasn’t heard the phrase, “suck mah dick,” once. He even told me the kids ask for more work when they finish. I’m not sure I can believe that one, but those are his words, not mine.

I’m happy for the next chapter of his career, but there’s also a darker, more analytical part of me that recognizes a low performing underfunded school just lost one of its most important assets.

It’s not an exaggeration to say Mr. Modeste is one of the best teachers in New York City. He’s currently working on his PhD in education at Columbia University, and won the FLAG award in 2022 for excellence in teaching. If you don’t know what that is, just know he was one of five teachers who received $25,000 for his work in public schools.

I have also personally seen a student threaten him mid-class. Instead of calling security, he pulled the kid outside his classroom door, and asked the student how he could support him better, because clearly what he was doing wasn’t working. After that conversation the kid walked back to his seat with his tail between his legs and did his work. The man is so good he can guilt kids into good behavior.

This is the kind of teacher an inner-city classroom desperately needs, and yet, there are zero incentives to keep a highly skilled educator in a school like this. That good teachers leave poor schools is almost expected. If you look at schools that serve high income students, you’ll find they require at least three years of experience before you apply. The only schools that allow first-year teachers are schools desperate for applicants. Those schools tend to be tough, inner-city schools with students who chew up rookie teachers. If the teacher finds they have the nerve to stay with the profession, gain experience, and survive three years, options unfold before them.

Why wouldn’t they take advantage? Hell, I think about it all the time.

There are over 1,700 public schools in New York City, and a teacher gets paid the same regardless of which one they work in. There’s no bonus for staying in a school that serves low-income students. Generally speaking, a teacher leaving my school leaves the knife fights behind, and enters classrooms where parents give them gift cards at Christmas time. Not to mention they probably find a place with windows.

It’s a lose-lose for students like mine. They lose teachers who actually have the skills to teach them, and those teachers are replaced by rookies who haven’t figured out their classroom rules yet. I can almost forgive my student’s poor behavior – who wants to be taught by someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing? Kids want teachers like Mr. Modeste, not the next crop of Teach For America washouts.

Perhaps the worst part is my school would have had a chance at keeping Mr. Modeste if there had been a monetary incentive to stay. Like his students, the biology teacher comes from a low-income background. He stays at his parents’ place like I do in order to conserve money and pay for his PHD program. He went through the rigorous FLAG award application process because winning meant a significant monetary award. In New York City where a 500 square foot one bedroom apartment can easily cost upwards of $3,000, cash is king.

Would it really be so hard for the city to pay veteran teachers more if they stayed in schools that serve low-income students? Would poor kids receive Mr. Modeste’s skill set if they paid him $20,000 more than the other school? $10,000? My bet is it would have. Simple, yet significant monetary incentives have the power to keep veteran teachers in the places they’re needed most.

Perhaps I’m oversimplifying the problem. Perhaps throwing money at the situation won’t fix it. But whatever the answer may be, the city needs to find an incentive-based solution. Because as of now, public education is following a script as old as time.

Rich kids receive better instruction while poor kids get shafted.

