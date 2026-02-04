Fit To Teach

Esther
8h

I'm glad to see you writing about this - I'm also a biology teacher, and I've liked seeing your posts show up in my recommendations among several on this topic that tend to be far more 'from a bird's eye' perspective. Teacher retention, especially the retention of really good teachers, is a problem even outside of schools with the specific high-strain challenges you're describing. I'm at a Title I low income semi-suburban school in a heavily Hispanic community in Florida and while my day-to-day challenges are definitely different, they're still exhausting for me and brutal for the kids - and the pay is indeed the same at the gifted magnet school a few miles down the road with a 100% pass rate on every state exam, a fifty-kid debate team that runs itself, and teachers that stay for life.

The incentive structure is pretty broken, and it's hard to see when you love the kids and love the work. It seems like a lot of policymakers have gotten used to relying on teachers-as-martyrs, forgetting the fact that, historically, martyrs are not built to last.

Gema’s Cultural World
15h

Great piece!! I feel this so much - my kid was in a Title 1 school. He did okay enough to go under the radar but not great enough to thrive and we didn't feel supported. I think Title 1 and low-income schools are also loosing great kids and families because they are not hiring and retaining great teachers. Our school was recruiting, first year teachers from the border and bringing them into our school. It was such a great mismatch! My son had one of those teachers and she needed a ton of support. I did see our former school give $$K incentives (bonus) to teachers who were doing great. That school is currently failing and the district is allowing families to transfer out and giving money (for that one student) to the new school -- isn't that crazy!? I think the darker side of this is that there are some in positions of leadership that don't want to see low-income schools thrive. That is a shame becuase there are so many people that DO want to be a part of the solution and are committed to thriving diverse communities.

