It really does feel like that sometime.

The rock music was flowing. Students were lifting weights. The entire room had the feeling of energy, movement, and purpose. Except for one girl.

Let’s call her Allison.

In the midst of this energetic environment, Allison stood rooted to a rubber tile right in the middle of the weight room. She looked nervous, uncomfortable. It was clear she had no love breaking a sweat. She looked like she wanted to be anywhere else.

My student teacher (yes, for the first time ever I have a student teacher - exciting!) approached her and asked what was up. I was across the room and I watched the interaction unfold. I was curious to see what he would do.

At first he encouraged her to join the workout. She didn’t move. Then he asked if there was anything wrong. She still refused to move or say anything. Then he informed her that if there was nothing wrong, and she didn’t work out, then she would lose out on valuable points for her grade.

She blurted out, “I have scoliosis," and refused to elaborate. She looked more uncomfortable than ever and looked rather pale. I started making my way over to the situation. My spidey senses were starting to go off.

My student teacher informed her that any medical excuse needed a doctor’s note, and that this was information we went over on day one just over a week ago - he was doing a great job reinforcing expectations with a resistant student. In fact, this was exactly what I told him to do when he met a student who was likely lying about a medical condition. At the very least the claim that she could do absolutely nothing in the gym was false because she climbed the stairs to get here.

The only problem was I had a solid handle on who Allison was already, and my student teacher didn’t. I had worked with her for the few days she had shown up her freshman year so I knew she scared easily. I knew she wanted nothing to do with any sort of movement involved tasks, and I knew the carrot was a far better way to motivate her than the stick. My student teacher (by no fault of his own - he’s just new) was using the rule book like a cudgel, when he needed to use it like a scalpel.

I entered the conversation so I could find the best way to reaffirm what my student teacher had said, but still find a softer way to motivate her. Unfortunately, another teacher entering the conversation was the exact wrong thing to do at the moment. Allison suddenly exploded in a steep crescendo,

“I’m not. Fucking. DOING THIS!”

The freshman class fell silent and leaned in with interest. An outburst like this was nothing new to inner-city kids, students freaking out in class is standard fare. They wanted to see how their teacher dealt with an outburst. Was this something they could get away with, or was this a class you didn’t fuck around in? I could tell this would be a defining moment for the year.

Unfortunately, one week in, my student teacher wasn’t quite ready for this situation. He had turned around with eyes round as dinner plates. I could tell his emotional alarm systems were going off - what did this kid just say to me!?! This was his first experience with a student screaming curse words at a teacher.

Fortunately, as longtime readers here know, this was not my first rodeo. Nine years into my teaching career on the east side of Harlem and this barely registered on the Richter scale. I didn’t even need to take a deep calming breath.

I said in a soft steady voice, “Okay… I understand that you're frustrated with us and I get that you probably hate to workout. That’s totally valid and I get it, working out when you didn’t choose to can be annoying. And I also get that you may have a medical condition that’s preventing you from holding a plank at the moment. Just know that we have to let you know our expectations. We went over bringing in a medical note on day one. Since if you don’t have one we do expect you to workout, or at least explain which movement is causing you pain so we can find a different movement for you. Do you understand?”

She still stood completely still, like a petrified baby deer.

“Okay,” I said trying not to scare her off into the forest, “if you’re choosing not to participate, then I need you to have a seat over there. Just know that it will cost you your participation points for today.”

She turned to move away, “Also,” and I looked her right in the eyes as I said this, “you need to find a better way to communicate with me and my student teacher, next time that will be a phone call home.”

A couple periods later, back in my office, my student teacher remarked on the situation, “Man, that was crazy.”

“Hmmm?” I said, trying to figure out what he was referring to.

“When the girl cursed like that.”

“Ohhhh, yeah. That. Yeah, that happens.” I had to chuckle, there’s a veteran teacher in me that didn’t even register that situation as a major event in the classroom. When you’re used to eating ultra atomic habanero chicken wings, a mild buffalo doesn’t really affect your taste buds.

But then again, I’m sure the first time I tasted a mild buffalo wing the spice was surprising, and probably a bit painful.

He asked, “what did you say to her? She calmed down real quick after that and just had a seat? How’d that happen?”

“So, back in my first year I almost definitely would have taken that personally. I probably would have said something like, ‘cursing at a teacher is absolutely unacceptable, you will be written up for that.’ It would be perfectly in my right to say something like that, but the kid would probably escalate the situation by yelling back, and then I would probably yell back, and I’d have to have the kid removed. I might feel good for a second or two, but I’d likely lose that kid’s cooperation for the rest of the year.

Now, I try a more pragmatic approach. I always empathize first. I affirm their feelings. After all there’s nothing wrong with feeling frustrated by two adults telling you what to do. It's the behavior I’m after. After I affirm their emotions then I restate the expectations, just like you did, but then I offer them the opportunity to cool down and either take a seat, or take a walk. Basically, I’m just trying to deescalate the situation as much as possible. That provides me time to have a conversation with them later when they’ve cooled off.”

“But aren’t you pissed? Aren’t you ready to yell back?”

“Oh yeah. Every time it happens my heart rate doubles, and all I want to do is yell… but it just doesn’t work. I tried it too many times. It doesn’t get you anywhere, and when you lose a grip on your emotions, you lose the rest of the class. They just want to see a fight, they’ll egg it on if they can. They’ll do everything they can to see you lose your shit. After a couple of years, you realize you don’t want to give them the satisfaction. So you take a deep breath, realize it ain’t personal, find a way to agree with the way they’re feeling first, and then remind them you still have rules in your classroom, and there can be consequences.”

“But you did that all in a moment. It didn’t even look like it fazed you. I think I understand how to run a class at this point. Like, I know drills, and I know how to organize games, and I know how to get kids to move…but that. That control. I don’t have that yet.” He looked at me.

I smiled. Everyones a sucker for flattery, and I’m no exception. It felt good to get some recognition from someone who’s interested in entering my field. I don’t spend enough time with people who respect the craft of running a P.E. program. Every P.E. teacher is viewed as the useful idiot in some degree.

I said “There’s not a whole lot I can teach you about maneuvering in those situations of escalation. I think the best thing I can do is get you in the classroom, and when those situations occur, I'm going to try and not intervene. It’ll suck. But it’ll be the best learning experience. Just remember, affirm their emotions first, say it's okay to feel the way they feel, just not act the way they did. If you can do that, you’ll have a way better start in teaching than I ever did.”

“Affirm their emotions. Address the behavior. Remind them of expectations. Got it.”

I cross my fingers and hope it’s as easy for him say it, as it is for him to execute it.

I doubt it of course, but hey, a guy can dream.

A totally unrelated picture to the story above. But I like it anyway.

