Fit To Teach

Jmac is back to the GRIND!
It took me some time to realize that yelling doesn't work. I think it was my 7th year when I had a really difficult class (almost say "bad"). I had gotten a position at a school as an ATR (which I would not be returning to, was a blessing actually).

After that experience I decided not to yell in class ever, anymore. Like you said, it doesn't work, may work in the moment, but you may alienate that kid(s) and honestly I have to save my voice.

Nowadays at the beginning of the year I tell them in a normal tone of voice "I will respect you as long as you respect me. I demonstrate that respect by telling you that I will NEVER yell at you when I want your attention. This is the exact tone of voice I will use all year except in occasions when I have had too much caffeine in the morning."

This works much better. Usually I will raise my hand and say "One voice on me" repeatedly. In situations where it takes a few tries, what often happens is that the stronger kids in the room will be like "Yo, shut the fuck up, the man is trying to speak" (Obviously I would prefer better language and I will politely remind them after the fact to do so in the future).

I recall in grad school being told "you can't teach classroom management." I disagreed then and disagree now. That said, I think putting a student teacher in the situation and seeing their reactions is a good way of doing it. Experience is the best teacher.

Anne Wendel
I don't yell. The main reason is that it hurts my throat. Everyone knows I don't yell, so if I do, it's a safety concern like someone is about to jump out the window.

I wouldn't even take that situation as being cursed at. Being cursed at would be, "Fuck you, I'm not doing that!" I have to remember that this is the way their parents speak at home.

As a teacher, I would have walked away, occupied myself with something else, and then called the student to come speak with me in the hall, away from an audience. Often they refuse, but by now I have other students who will say, "Go on, she's just gonna talk to you." When I take them out in the hall, my first utterance is always, "What's wrong?" That usually takes them aback. (I'm surprised she admitted she has scoliosis, which I think increases the likelihood that she is lying.) Then I would proceed to have the same conversation you did. Often it includes, "What can we do to fix this situation? What do you need?"

I have my rules, procedures, and consequences posted. Consequence #1 is a warning; Consequence #2 is a student-teacher conference (talking in the hall).

I learned this style of classroom management by taking classes and reading books in it, as well as following veteran teachers and trial and error.

