I am famous in my school for repeating the phrase, “Consistency is King.”

I also like to think I walk the talk.

Alas, sometimes life intervenes on my grand values. Values such as posting every Wednesday.

As such, we shall call this a glitch in the space time continuum. This week, Wednesday is now Friday. You may be wondering, “Why is this happening? What has made the laws of physics bend in such an unfavorable manner? What disruptions in gravity and light caused Wednesday to become Friday?”

The answer is simple my good friends. I am giving a speech at graduation tomorrow. I have spent the last two weeks writing, and re-writing the last advice I will give to group of kids I have taught for the past four years. I want it to be good.

As of right now, it is written, and I have spent a decent amount of time practicing it. I have also spent 140 doll hairs on some audio equipment that I hope will capture the speech (and not mess with the schools blue tooth microphone).

You will receive the written version of this speech on Friday, along with what I hope is a decent youtube video rendition of it as well.

I hope you enjoy it. I think it is worth the wait. All I can say is I know I get fired up just from practicing it. Hopefully it sounds as good as I think it does.

In the meantime I highly recommend you read how the Substack, Acquired Tastes, unsubscribed from space and time.

It occasionally happens to all Substacks.