Throat Stomp

I am trapped by my own rules. I am furious.

The seniors blitz back and forth across the court, stifling the staff’s offense and overwhelming them on defense. I sit on the sidelines while I glare at the clock. It goes in slow motion. Ninety more seconds until I’m allowed to join my team for the fourth quarter and put these kids in their place. Unfortunately, if we fall any further behind, I may not be able to make it happen.

Shit.

One of the boys leaps up and snags the frisbee out of the air. The seniors score again. The score is 4-2. Scoring two points in under four minutes is a tall task for any team. And my team is a bunch of out-of-shape stressed out teachers pretending we can still hang with seventeen-year-olds. Seventeen-year-olds intent on showing the old man (me) that he’s out of gas. I might be. We’re going to have to score three points in the last quarter, and we’re all too out of shape to survive an overtime.

Hurry up clock, hurry up…

I told the seniors in no uncertain terms, the frisbee tournament was about participation first, then competitiveness. You could play as hard as you wanted to, but everyone had to play at least one four-minute quarter. That means if someone signed up, they got to play no matter what. Your worst players had to play.

Unfortunately, that rule applies to my team too. Master of hype that I am, a bunch of school staff signed up along with alumni from last year… people who haven’t played in an Ultimate Frisbee game for over a year.

“Hang in there another 30 seconds!” I yell out. They do. Barely. The horn sounds signaling the end of the third quarter. I puff my cheeks out and sigh as I jog onto the court with my best lineup for the final four minutes. I know my team is athletic. The combination of myself, Mr. Waxman, the most athletic alumni I know—Josh, Ms. Colocho, and our forty-eight-year-old guidance counselor, Mrs. Starks, is the best team I could ask for given the circumstances. With enough time I know we can outscore the senior line that Mr. Turrie, the senior coach and history teacher, has put out. But the question remains, is four minutes enough time? Time to find out.

The seniors throw the disc off and my team takes off at a sprint. Both of my ankles scream in protest, but I don’t have time to think about tendinitis. I’ve got seventeen-year-olds to humble. Waxman receives, and finds Colocho. I sprint and cut back down the court where Colocho finds me. I send a long pass back to her, where she catches it and finds trouble.

Colocho is smothered by a defender as she tries to make a throw. She’s fast, but tiny, and there are no good open passes. As the seniors stall count and force her to make a shitty throw, she puts up a 50/50 grab in the end zone. I rush up, leap, and come down with it, but one of the seniors slams into me while attempting to block the frisbee and I am smashed into the concrete wall in the gymnasium. Somehow, I hang onto the disc.

All good. We ignore the foul and take the point. I can worry about the bruises later.

Thirty seconds later we’ve forced a turnover and I find myself diving onto the gymnasium floor, snagging the disc just before it touches the ground to save possession for our team. Unfortunately, my bare shoulder squeals across the ground and I lose the top layer of skin. When I get to my feet my shoulder is bright pink.

Hey, chicks dig scars and glory, am I right?

I find an open Mr. Waxman, who finds an open Colocho for a touchdown pass. The score is even. We’ve got a minute left. Every adult is gasping for air, but Waxman and I are old college Frisbee vets. We’ve seen this situation a thousand times before. The seniors’ shoulders are slumped. They’re dragging their feet as they trudge back to their end zone to receive the disc.

Waxman calls out to our team, “They’re tired. They’re finished. Let’s smother them.”

I recall an old University of Delaware Frisbee saying for when we see a defeated team we just need to push off a cliff. I fist pound each staff member on my team and say the phrase once to each of them, “Throat stomp.” Ms. Starks’ eyes widen in surprise, then crinkle in amusement when I say it to her.

We throw it off for the final point. My alumni, Josh, shows his brilliance as he streaks down the court and harasses the kid with the disc. He forces the student to make a poor throw and Waxman capitalizes, stealing the disc meant for a senior teammate. Mr. Turrie is furiously screaming at his team to get back on defense, but it’s too late. I’m already streaking down the court to the other side of the gymnasium. It’s like Waxman reads my mind and launches a pass before the seniors have time to react. I come down with an easy catch and find Josh has materialized next to me. The kid is so fast.

I throw to Josh.

Josh throws to me.

I throw back to Josh.

Touchdown. Game. Take a walk kids. 364 days till frisbee tryouts.

Did I blast Queen’s We Are The Champions while the assistant principal took a picture of the staff team? Yes. Yes I did.

The Cost

The day after the tournament is the first day of spring break and I can barely walk. I have a severe limp and I fear I have exacerbated my achilles tendinopathy. Worse, during the game one of the students accidentally kicked my right ankle and while adrenaline carried me through, now I can barely put pressure on it. My shoulder stings, and I’ve got a collection of bruises on my hips and ribs from diving on the gym’s hardwood floor.

I had to delay my trip to New Hampshire by a full day, because I struggled to pack the car. When I got there I decided to skip all the hikes I had planned, and instead I settled for building fires and reading books outside to get the nature time I craved. Instead of hiking this past week, I spent it rehabbing injuries and finding creative solutions to working out without making my pain worse.

As I write these words right now, my ankle throbs.

I hear there’s chicks on Only Fans making good money for pictures like this.

The Why

I can hear the thoughts some of you are rolling around in your heads right now.

Why are you going so hard?

It’s just a game.

Would it be so bad to let them win?

This is not sustainable.

These are all rational questions and statements. I even imagine some of you are uncomfortable with the idea that I fist-pounded my colleagues while saying the word “throat-stomp.” It’s a fairly violent choice of words to direct towards my students.

I have no reasonable answers for you. All I can do is shrug my shoulders and tell you I care. I consider role modeling effort as an essential part of my job. How can I expect them to dedicate all their competitive will towards a school-wide tournament if I don’t do it myself? Why would the kids take it seriously if I didn’t? The tournament only has meaning because an adult has decided to care about it. They battle because I battle.

There’s a million sayings in parenting that boil down to this essential observation. Kids don’t do what parents ask them to do, they do what they see their parents doing. This is just as true in teaching as it is in raising a child. They take their cues from the adults in the room, and when they graduate from school, they won’t remember specific words from their teachers, they’ll remember actions their teachers took. They’ll remember how those actions made them feel.

I want my kids to be ferociously competitive. I think Physical Education is the perfect place to exercise that skill. I’m not saying all the time. I have plenty of activities where students must work together with their peers to accomplish a challenge against a clock. Accomplishing a goal without a direct opponent is an essential skill I value. But so is exercising your competitiveness.

And let’s face it, the world is wildly competitive. You want a great job? You’ll have to interview against highly qualified people. You want the big role in the musical? Better be ready to out sing that other guy. You want anything anybody else also wants? Better know how to stoke that fire, better know how to channel your emotions towards getting better. Because if you don’t, someone else will.

I also want them to know nothing meaningful is easy. Part of the reason the tournament matters is because the staff doesn’t lose. If the staff rolled over every time the student body met them in the finals, then who would care if they beat the staff? I jump through as many hoops as I can to field the best staff-alumni team available. I heckle co-workers to participate. I pester alumni with texts. I give the graduating seniors my phone number so they know I’m going to call them before each school wide tournament. There’s a reason I think of my team as the final boss.

And then I come to play. For one sixteen-minute game there is no tomorrow. I ignore the aches and pains, and sprint as hard as I did in college. I let the competitive twenty-two-year-old inside my soul out of his cage, and I no longer teach in any traditional sense. I have one simple job. Show these kids the most ferocious competitive version of myself. That guy is not their friend. There’s an old trophy that the school has battled over for the past decade. Most of the time, it sits in my office because it stays with whoever won the last tournament. I always wave it in front of the seniors before the game starts, and then I bark, “COME AND TAKE IT FROM ME!” Then I get to work shaming seventeen-year-olds.

If you feel this is egotistical, then trust your gut. It is. At thirty-four I’m no longer in my athletic prime. I recover slower. My hips hurt. I’m more cautious in the gym with heavy weights. Half the time the tournaments are an excuse to see if I still got it. LeBron James is my favorite NBA player these days, not because of his insane athleticism, but because he’s a 41 year-old dunking on 22 year-olds. Don’t worry, older folk in the back of the class, I see you sneering, chuckling. The thought, if you think it’s bad now, is written plain across your faces. I’m not blind, I know this competitive frame of mind isn’t sustainable.

But damned if I’m not going to do it while I still can. There’s a young man in me that can’t help but compete, and there’s a wiser man in me that knows if I don’t let him, despite the pain, I’ll regret it. It’s a march to the end, filled with mistakes no matter which way you slice it, and it might as well be enjoyed. Memento Mori and all that jazz.

So the tournament is all these things. My own personal battle against father time. An opportunity to show these kids what it looks like to compete. A chance for them to battle against an opponent they probably can’t beat. It’s an exercise in creating something that shouldn’t matter, and making it matter the most. In many ways, that is the essence of sport. Train for unending hours to kick a ball into a net. Repeatedly eat plain, tasteless, chicken breast so you can run into an end zone a bit faster.

In Steven Erikson’s fantasy series, The Malazan Book of the Fallen, there is a group of soldiers you follow throughout the book. They are godlike in their toughness. The events described and survived have brought me to tears on multiple occasions. In the ninth book, a unit of heavies goes to relieve a group of sappers getting slaughtered. For two minutes the battered group catches their breath in respite. Then the leader of the sappers gets up and says, “Get up. Everyone get up! Those heavies are dying out there so you could take a fucking nap! Now get up so we can go die with them.” Every man still alive, including the ones missing limbs, gets up and goes back into the fray.

Later on in the series you learn the recruiting process for Malazan soldiers starts with this single question.

Do you give a shit?

Well.

I give a shit.

The only team to ever beat me in the Frisbee Intramural Cup.

It was four years ago and this kid still talks about it.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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