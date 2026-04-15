Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bananies's avatar
Bananies
5d

I was never a sports person so I didn’t compete on faculty teams. My claim to fame happened during school talent shows. The faculty always put together some kind of performance that would be the final act of the show. Since I used to have a pretty good singing voice, I always participated. Of course we would go for comedy during our performances and it was just so much fun for the kids to see us making fools of ourselves. Good times.

Any time you can provide opportunities for the faculty and the students to come together in unexpected or out of the ordinary ways…those are golden.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Salix Dreaming's avatar
Salix Dreaming
5d

Brother, for the love of your pinky toe, try some barefoot style shoes. You'll never get the big foot bux looking like that.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gilbert Schuerch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture