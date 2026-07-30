Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Mary Rebecca Burns's avatar
Mary Rebecca Burns
5d

Yes, yes, and yes. Your essays are pure joy to read. What a voice. (More on how to learn a language another time--ask your salsa teachers to speak Spanish [slowly] during your lessons.)

My first effective classroom management discovery was the head-down focus I could get from students when I timed them on reading and writing activities. The second great discovery was when the meanest teacher in the school shared her grade book marking system. with me. Every little detail--even chewing gum--had a code. You tell the story so well.

(Oh, other tip; practice speaking English with an exaggerated Spanish accent--when you are alone--and listen to yourself sound like a native Spanish speaker speaking English! Gilberto is born.

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Katie's avatar
Katie
4d

I’m going into year 3 working at a title one school, year 5 as a teacher. This article hit so close to home. I have a long way to go before I become the teacher I want to be; sometimes it’s discouraging. It’s really easy to just mentally give up and say that ‘good teachers must just be born with it, and I’m not.’ Or ‘If I can’t become like that overnight then I might as well just leave teaching.’ But there must be small tangible things that can be done to become a better teacher a little at a time. Like building muscle.

I think I have decent rapport with my high school classes, but I really struggle with middle school classroom management.

This year I want to really tighten up my beginning class procedures with my middle schoolers; I’m hoping if we can get a more solid start to class, (music class); that we can build a good routine. In some ways, I think I need to keep them busier. We’ll find out in a few weeks how these plans work out.

Thanks for your articles; I think I’ll be reading more of them.

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