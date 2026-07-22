Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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meg bernstein's avatar
meg bernstein
2d

Loved this essay! You are so right. The sexiest thing about my partner, Jason, is his confidence & authenticity. He knows who he is & what he wants. He knows how to have fun & look silly & still feel confident. On Sunday we dressed up in weird, colorful outfits & pretended to be snobby art critics at the museum- his idea, not mine. It was the best time! No one has more fun than we do. More guys should be like Jason.

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Orinta's avatar
Orinta
2d

I'm saving this until my kids are old enough to start dating!

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