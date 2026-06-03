Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Simon Brooks's avatar
Simon Brooks
1h

Way to be, Schuerch. It cannot be easy. Glad this incident is passing by and no other issues have come up. Your stories, battle tales of the trenches in schools has to be so helpful to so many. Keep up the good work.

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2 replies by Fit To Teach and others
GC's avatar
GC
2h

I’m a mandated reporter too, but most of my reporting is on behalf of the elderly. Doesn’t make it any easier.

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1 reply by Fit To Teach
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