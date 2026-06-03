Toilet Paper

A girl who we’ll call Jessica walks into the gymnasium and bursts into tears.

I’m surprised. I’ve never seen her this emotional. Usually calm. Usually full of smiles and energy. She’s one of my favorites. Her best friend, one of the kids from my after-school weightlifting program, walks up solemnly and folds her in a hug. Inside, I’m dying to know what happened– to see if there’s a way I can help. But in these situations I’ve learned the last thing a student wants is an adult.

Regardless, I always want my students to know I care for them. So while the two are hugging, I walk up, gently tap her shoulder, and say a line I’ve developed over my years in public school, “Hey, I’m sure the last thing you want to do right now is talk to a teacher, but if you need me, I’m here to listen.” She gives me a slight nod as she continues to hug her friend, and I leave them be.

I used to try and fix every situation as soon as they arose. But I’ve learned over the years that sorrow needs time more than anything else. Trying to fix tears in the moment usually leads to making the situation worse. So I don’t try to fix anymore, I just let them know that if they need it, I’m there to help. I think it’s why that line usually helps the situation. It respects a student’s privacy, and while most students don’t tell me what happened after the fact, it satisfies my desire to be there for them.

I’m sitting in my office when my weightlifter, who we’ll call Wes, knocks gently, and asks if we have any tissues. I sigh, “Not any good enough for this situation,” but I get up and go to the bathroom in the back of my office and walk out with the standard brown recycled paper towels all schools on a budget seem to have, and a roll of new toilet paper. I give him a sorry little shrug.

He shrugs back and says thanks anyway. He takes the toilet paper, wraps it gently around his hand a couple of times, then takes his hand out of the paper, and folds it. It actually looks a bit like a napkin instead of what people use to wipe their ass with. I watch him leave my office to go comfort his friend.

I had no idea someone could make such a beautiful gesture with toilet paper. I could have wept.

3rd Period

One of the reasons I love those two kids is because they love me. It’s easy to like people who like you. All this to say, I saw the above scene during the end of first period when neither of them had my class. They both don’t have a first period. They just like hanging out in the gymnasium before their day starts. It makes me feel like I’ve done a good job creating a comfortable environment and perhaps one where if a student needs to cry, it’s the first place they go.

It also gives me the opportunity to see how Jessica is doing a little later on in the day. She walks into the weightroom late with puffy eyes and a face that looks like it had to watch a puppy drown. Okay, so not well. I walk over to her, give her a look, and say, “Hey, I’m not sure what’s going on right now, but if you need to sit class out today, I’m willing to excuse you for the rest of the day.”

I have a reputation as a hard ass. Particularly on a Monday or Tuesday, which are the days we work out, my tolerance for any excuse is close to zero. I’ve heard all the stories: phantom injuries, a girl’s period happening for the second week in a row, a death in the family, begging for a mental health day. It’s met with my cheerful voice asking if they have a medical note, or a note from the family confirming what they say– “Ohhhh so you don’t have a note confirming that? Sorry so sorry, you will be forced to improve your health anyway.” And any kid asking for a mental health day is usually met with one of my old standbys, “I need a mental health day from you, but I’m still here.”

So when Jessica sees that I’m giving her the day off, I figure she’ll experience a wave of relief. Instead, she breaks down and begins to sob. Well, that wasn’t the response I was hoping for. Between snot and tears she begins to tell me what happened.

This leaves me in a bit of a bind, because I know this kid needs me right now, but I also have a class to run. I do some quick thinking on the fly. It’s a workout day. Wes is one of my most experienced weightlifters. I regularly let students lead the warm-up, albeit usually under my strict supervision. Can I just let a kid lead the entire class? My gut says this is a terrible idea. Fuck it, we’ll have to try. For one of the few times in my career, I decide for the next 20 minutes, the well-being of one kid is more important than the rest of the class. “Wes, can you run it?” He sees me with Jessica, and gives me a nod.

I cross my fingers.

What To Say When There’s Nothing To Say

It’s difficult to piece together what Jessica is saying through hysterical cries. But from what I gather, she is absolutely terrified of her mother, and what mom will do to her when she finds out she got a write-up from a teacher. My initial reaction to that is good, I always appreciate when a parent is a strict disciplinarian. Jess is clearly overreacting. But as I continue to listen I start to realize this may be a scenario I need to report to someone above my paygrade.

For the moment, that realization is secondary to trying to find a way to comfort this kid in the present moment. I’ve long ago learned that offering advice is one of the worst ways to help a student calm down, but after ten minutes of just listening, I’m dying to say something– anything– that could help her. While she tells her frantic story, much of it in an out of control shriek, my mind is trying to find something useful to say.

Against my better judgement I eventually ask her, “Do you think this will be okay a week from now?” I try to make her think bigger picture, see if expanding the timeline will minimize the pain. It’s a mistake.

“OKAY!?! NO MISTA!!! NONE OF THIS IS GOING TO BE OKAY. THIS IS NEVER GOING TO BE OKAY. SHE’S GOING TO–” and her anxiety driven panic continues.

I re-learn the lesson quite quickly. In the worst moments you don’t try to fix, because you can’t. That comes after the emotional storm has passed. Right now I just need to find a way to sit in the mud with her.

So I do. I keep listening. I keep nodding in the right places. I frown when I hear something that could be something worse than strong discipline. My mind starts trying to solve her problem again, even as I resist saying anything that comes to mind. But what can I do? What can I do to help?

I try a different tack. I cut her off abruptly, “Jessica. Listen to me. Listen to me.” She stops talking, and chokes off a cry, “You’re a great kid. Look at me. You’re a great kid. I genuinely look forward to seeing you every day.” To my great surprise she stops crying and seems to take a slower breath, so I let the words tumble from my mouth, “I don’t know what’s going on at home. I don’t know how bad it will be, but I can tell you that whatever happens you’re a great kid, I always love when you’re in my class, and nothing, nothing, can take that away from you.”

She’s nodding slow, and I hold her gaze. Let her know I meant every word down to my bones. Then I give her a hug, and let her sniffle into my shoulder. When we part I say again, “You’re a great kid. And tomorrow, I’m going to check in with you to make sure everything is all right. And if it isn’t, we’ll deal with it together.” She nods again. “Now, I need to get back to my class. Are you going to be okay without me?

“Yes.”

“Okay. Good. I gotchu.”

Do You Sound the Alarm?

Here’s a part of education no one talks about. Teachers are mandated reporters, and while every teacher prays they never have to assume the responsibilities of that title, it doesn’t change the fact that over a long enough period of time, a teacher will eventually run into a case of child abuse. It is the nature of a job that puts you into contact with thousands of kids.

Deciding to make the call to child services is one of the most difficult decisions a teacher has to make in their life, and before they do, they for damn sure better have a good reason. Having child services show up to a parent’s doorstep to accuse them of child abuse is one of the most damaging things that can happen to a family. Even when it’s the right call to make.

I didn’t call childhood services that night. I didn’t have enough information. It was clear that Jessica’s Mom had put the fear of God in her. While I don’t have a kid, I’d like to think that wouldn’t be my style of parenting. But I’ve also never been a single mother raising a daughter in East Harlem NYC, so I’ll leave my judgement to the side.

I definitely heard some things that perturbed me, but I also didn’t see any physical evidence. Was this the result of a teenage overreaction exacerbated by a sleepless night scrolling on social media? There’s no way to tell. I know she’s in considerable fear. I know I have never seen her like this before. But I’m also guessing part of the reason she’s a great kid, and one I look forward to seeing everyday is likely because she has a mom who’s tough on her.

I decided I would wait and see. I would check in with her tomorrow morning, and I would do so repeatedly for the next week. I’d watch her like a hawk. When the next morning arrived she came straight to the gymnasium and reported in. Turns out… there didn’t seem to be anything to worry about. She said she and her mom talked, and Mom admitted to overreacting the night before. She made her daughter a big breakfast full of her favorite food and apologized.

Now this could be a good cop, bad cop scenario, but I’m not ready to buy that just yet. It’s still quite a stretch in my mind that one of my favorite students, who’s well developed and emotionally responsive, has an abusive mother. It sounds like what I initially thought it was– an overreaction. That doesn’t mean it was, and I’ll be sure to keep a look out for anything that gives me pause, but for now, I believe I made the right call.

Mental Strain

You wear a lot of hats as a teacher. Some are fun: motivational speaker, cheerleader, spreader of wisdom, comedian. These are the hats you love to wear on the job. Other hats are less fun, but necessary: disciplinarian, grade-giver, early-riser. Sometimes, those are the ones that make you regret becoming a teacher. But the heaviest hat by far is mandated reporter. There’s an iron weight suffocating crushing your soul when it’s your job to report a suspicion of child abuse.

You hold immense responsibility. You are a secondary guardian angel for a legion of children. Sometimes you are their primary protector and you may not even know it. It’s not a role you envision when you become a teacher. But when you play the odds for long enough, every teacher over the course of a decade will have likely taught a couple of kids abused by their parents.

It’s a horrifying fact, and one most rookies don’t consider when they take on the job. Most of us (or at least I did) dream of incredible lesson plans and inspirational speeches. Wondering whether or not you need to rip a family apart for the protection of a child never entered my radar as a young man. But now, as a guy who feels like he’s seen a lifetime of miracles and heartbreak, I can’t help but think of the line Ryan Holiday dropped in a recent Daily Stoic email,

“Just add it to my tab.”

It’s another concern. Another strain. Another battle. Another problem to add to the list of myriad problems that comes with teaching in the inner city. I try to solve them one at a time. I aim to bear the weight as best I can. And I also understand and don’t judge the teachers who decide they no longer want to bear the burden. I understand. No doubt it will break me too.

Just not yet.

P.S. Wes, my weightlifter, crushed it. He ran the class better than I could have.

P.P.S. We’re two weeks out from when this all happened and I’ve checked in with Jesica every day. I’m at peace with my decision.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

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