This test will determine whether or not you’re a good person…

“Remember, in this school we focus on standards-based grading,” my assistant principal says pointing at her PowerPoint during a meeting.

I sigh. I’ve heard this talk before. It’s one I don’t buy, but nine years into the profession I’ve learned to grit my teeth and nod along with the rest of my co-workers.

She continues, “We’re seeing the same pattern show up again that we’ve seen in years past where there’s a couple of students who are really nice, who are really kind, who don’t disrupt classes but struggle to read, who are receiving better grades than kids who score an 85 or above on their english regents.”

Her voice has a hint of annoyance as she explains, “We’re hurting kids when we don’t grade them based on standards. One of our students from two years ago received 85s and 90s for most of her classes. But she also couldn’t read above a 5th grade level and struggled to pass any of her state tests. She was kind. She always had a good attitude. I get it. But now she’s in a good college and she can’t handle the work.

Meanwhile, one of our students from the same year who attained some of the highest scores on the regents tests placed in the bottom half of the class. She’s now attending a CUNY school. Not bad. But she could have gotten into much better colleges with her skill set. You need to stop grading kids based on curves for their own potential. You need to grade them based on standards.”

I frown as she wraps up her presentation. From an administrator’s point of view, I can see her frustration. The specific case she mentioned was egregious. I know the student she referenced, and I witnessed firsthand this student’s struggles with reading. More than likely, many teachers graded her tests with a kind eye.

But there’s a problem with this example. My administrator has failed to mention this student’s remarkable qualities. This student who we’ll call Lindsy showed up to her classes every day. She greeted everyone with enthusiasm. She always attempted every single problem she was given. When she failed, she never gave up, she would just try again. Her default setting was kindness.

Meanwhile, the student who went to the CUNY (City University of New York) school and who we’ll call Zeya, was hit or miss. I won’t say she was a complete nightmare, because she wasn’t. On the days that she chose to shine, you saw the incredible potential she had to offer to the world. But it was only when she chose to.

There were plenty of days where Zeya would simply put her head down. She would tell you, “I’m not trying today.” If you said something that rubbed her the wrong way, she would snap at you. She had plenty of moments where she would curse out a teacher. She had plenty of days that she would choose to skip. Zeya was smart enough to figure out the minimum amount of work required of her to pass. So that’s what she did. She skated through high school on intellect. Who needs work ethic when you can half listen and pass the test?

THE FALLACY OF GRADE STANDARDS

Here’s the thing. Grades, standards, whatever you want to call them, they’re made up. Seriously, try it. Try giving a student a writing assignment such as:

Write about a time you were challenged, and how you overcame it.

Okay, lovely writing prompt. Now how do you grade it? What standards are you basing this grade off of? Is it the length of the response? A page is sufficient, no, two pages! Maybe you grade it based on the emotional content of the response. Perhaps you decide the descriptions are what’s important, small details are king!

You quickly realize you have to establish what you want your kids to focus on within the assessment.

Well of course you have to make up standards for open-ended written assignments. Perhaps you’re assuming that subjects like math and science are far more clear cut. Either you’re wrong, or you’re right. It’s far easier to grade.

Not quite.

Let’s try this example:

Find the derivative of the given function. Show your work:

f(x) = 6x³ − 9x + 4

Now, you could say students only get credit for answering this equation with a correct answer. You could grade that way, but that’s a standard you’re deciding on. You could also grade the student on the amount of work they showed in the attempt to solve the equation. A student may have shown they were on the right track with a page of calculations before an incorrect solution threw them off. This could be worth more points than someone who decided to skip the question. It depends of course. If you’re the teacher, you’re deciding what standards you’re holding your students to. Again, grades and standards are made up.

As long as everyone is held to the same grading standards within an assignment, and not on a curve that factors in potential, students should receive a fair grade. My assistant principal claims she wants us to avoid the following line of thought: this student really struggles to read at grade level, but she tried really hard and did the best possible work she could, therefore she deserves an A. This student can read college level texts but is only producing grade level work, therefore she deserves a C.

If my administrator was making this complaint in good faith, then I would agree with her. Our smarter student is losing points for her grade that she shouldn’t necessarily lose. But this isn’t quite the argument she’s making. She’s saying students who have the highest state test scores don’t always have the highest course grades.

What she’s actually annoyed about has nothing to do with standards based grading. She’s frustrated that our class standards don’t completely align with standardized state testing.

Boo. Hoo.

I have zero sympathy for this frustration because test scores represent so little of what makes this world tick.

If you’re an employer, who do you want on the job?

Employee A:

Shows up to work on time every day

Tackles problems repeatedly even when they are tough

Treats everyone around her with a great attitude

Struggles with truly challenging intellectual work

Employee B:

Shows up to work sometimes

Quits problems she doesn’t feel like solving

Snaps at people when she disagrees with you

Is brilliant when she wants to be

The answer of course, is it depends. You may be the employer that will put up with a lot of bullshit in order to enjoy a flash of brilliance once a month. (Anyone watch House as a kid?) But 9 times out of 10 you’re going to want someone who can put in the hours with a good attitude that knows how to struggle with a challenge.

Dr. House: Brilliant Doctor. Probably going to burn down your hospital.

Maybe you think this is the problem. School is a factory designed to reward dumb workers. Teachers just reward mindless automatons that happily react to bells, complete assignments, and forgo original thought. There are brilliant kids who skip school and follow their dreams. They are the true creators of the future.

Lovely. I hope they ride pink ponies too.

Last time I checked, the people who create world-changing businesses work so hard they don’t believe in weekends. In fact, let’s drop the word “world-changing,” and let’s settle on the word “business.” Any small business owner will likely tell you the main trait that keeps them afloat is consistency. The dogged endurance to show up. Intellectual capacity has very little to do with the success of most businesses.

Let’s continue this argument from the perspective of Gen Z. Over half of the current generation of school kids consider and/or want to be an influencer, over most other professions. “I want to be a content creator,” is the new, “I want to be a doctor/lawyer.” You are a human being on this earth with a phone, so you already know successful influencing has little to do with intelligence. But what do influencers do best?

They show up. They produce content day in and day out. Generally speaking, they display a positive attitude that puts people in a good mood. They don’t give up when a piece they produce doesn’t go viral. They just go ahead and make another.

Tell me that doesn’t sound like my student, Lindsy.

This is why the emphasis on tests is overbearing and nonsensical. Could you imagine if I, a P.E. teacher, based the vast majority of my students’ grades off of their mile times? Skip all the classes you want. Shout slurs at your teammates. Disregard anything the teacher has to say. But if you get a sub 5 mile time, you get an A. And by the way, you there, yes you, the student who treats everyone with respect, shows up to all my classes, and completes workouts without complaint, you will receive a C because you just couldn’t crack that 7 min mark now could ya.

What’s the point of my class? Creating better people or rewarding students’ endurance genetics?

If you acknowledge that standardized tests highly correlate with IQ, you realize there’s a question classroom teachers must ask themselves on a daily basis. Do I reward the assholes with high test scores? Or do I decide that my grade means more than “congratulations, you were born with fantastic intellectual genetics.”

It’s a point of friction between administrations and teachers. It seems in an administrator’s perfect world, all classes are perfectly aligned to state standardized tests, and students who perform well on those tests also have great grades that reflect their IQ. Administrators celebrate when this happens, because they can point to the success of their school and reap the rewards from their bosses. They hate having to explain why students who receive top-notch test scores receive deplorable grades.

Meanwhile, teachers run headfirst into this worldview because they can’t help but think: over my dead body will I give an A to a student who cursed me out, skipped half my classes, and continuously disrupted my lessons all because they scored well on some test.

You’ll have to forgive me if I land squarely on the side of the teachers in this argument. Earlier on in this article we discussed how class grades are made up of the standards teachers decide to uphold. This goes for a class grade in general. If a teacher decides that the standard for their class includes showing up on time, displaying kindness to the people around them, and working on the problems regardless of the difficulty, and that these standards will help them earn higher grades than their actual test scores, then that’s something I am willing to stand by.

By all means, test the students and figure out their IQ. It has its uses. But force me to run a class that’s designed to increase a student’s state test score? Reward students for their testing ability rather than the way they treat others?

Please.

I’m not here to teach monkeys how to pass a test. I’m in the business of creating great human beings.

You won’t find this activity on a state test… but you better believe learning how to trust holds a lot more value than choosing correct multiple choice answers.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.