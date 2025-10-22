Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Isero's avatar
Mark Isero
1d

I appreciate your essay. Why are so many things in education either-or? In this "participation" vs. "standards" debate, I really like your point: "It depends." My thinking is, teachers should decide, then clearly share what they value with students and families. For me, grades shouldn’t be just participation or just achievement — why not both? And maybe add in growth to the mix?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
Moo Cat's avatar
Moo Cat
1d

I've worked under both SBG and traditional grading, and SBG is nothing but an attempt to bully teachers into doing exactly what administrators want. It is a product of a system where administrators sit in their offices and try to coerce teachers into getting higher test scores so they can get a plum job in a central office. Administrators who care about teachers don't like SBG, because they like collaborating and figuring out the tricky balance of rewarding effort while also pushing students into their zone of proximal development constantly. SBG promises to push students into their ZPD, but it never really does, because it's so rigid. The good old 100 point scale (applied with a rubric) does a much better job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fit To Teach
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture