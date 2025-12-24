Hopefully you’re not reading this. At least, not at the moment it drops in your email. It’s Christmas Eve after all. My fingers are crossed you slept in late, a kid or a dog or both jumped into your bed and you all decided it was a day to snuggle up. Enjoy the glow you rascals.

However, now that I’ve checked the year-end stats you must allow me to apologize, because I now see that I have a number of subscribers outside of the United States, and it’s highly unlikely everyone reading this gets time off for Christmas break. Reading this list made my jaw drop.

Here’s every country Fit To Teach now reaches.

Country Number of Subscribers

United States 1,537

United Kingdom 108

Canada 81

Australia 43

Germany 18

New Zealand 14

India 14

Italy 12

France 10

Spain 9

Sweden 8

Brazil 7

Netherlands 7

Switzerland 7

South Africa 5

Malaysia 5

Ireland 4

Turkey 4

Romania 4

Indonesia 4

Poland 4

Argentina 3

Norway 3

Japan 3

Nigeria 3

Colombia 2

Algeria 2

Lithuania 2

Pakistan 2

Vietnam 1

Peru 1

Thailand 1

Chile 1

Finland 1

China 1

Saudi Arabia 1

Iraq 1

Iceland 1

Serbia 1

Before I give any more commentary on the growth of the newsletter, let me first establish that I am operating under the happy assumption that not a single one of my subscribers is an AI bot. Obviously, the Fit To Teach Newsletter has highly sophisticated equipment that knows how to sift through fake subscribers and find organic eyeballs. This equipment is highly secretive and operates flawlessly. Unfortunately, I cannot divulge where I procured such precious security.

Also, it’s a well-known fact that all fourteen of my Indian subscribers are eloquent English speakers who care deeply for the welfare of a teacher who lives on the other side of the globe. I tip my hat to them, stupendous organic entities that they are.

(Dear Indian subscribers, do comment if my sarcasm is off the mark here. A thousand apologies if so.)

With this happy assumption established, I have three main thoughts when looking at this list.

Really Finland? One subscriber? Just one!?! You guys are educated, undoubtedly bilingual English speakers, and purportedly the happiest nation on earth. You’re out here getting spanked by the likes of Sweden, Japan, Norway, Romania, Indonesia, and tied with a plethora of countries no where near the English language. You’re a proud Nordic democracy - one of the world’s crown jewels in regards to functional government service. And you only have one subscriber… My god. Step. It. Up.

I can only grin when I see certain countries with a specific number of subscribers. You are people I’ve met in my world travels during the winter, spring, and summer breaks. It brings me incredible joy to know you guys are following my teaching journey, and I look forward to the days when I see you again.

I’m flabbergasted to say the Fit To Teach Newsletter has international reach. Some of you have mentioned in the comments that you are from different countries such as the UK and New Zealand, and that you enjoy seeing a boots on the ground perspective of the American public education system. I can only hope the writing leads to a greater worldwide conversation about how to make young humans better - it’s something we’re all interested in.

Subscriber Count 10x

I have a friend from high school who works in finance who’s done quite well for himself. He lives in a world of numbers and projected growth. He likes data. He uses it to enrich the company he works for and his family. He’s also a regular reader of Fit To Teach, and he enjoys checking in on how the project is growing.

We had dinner about a week ago and he asked two very simple questions. “How many subscribers do you now have?”

“Just over two thousand.”

“And how many did you have at the beginning of the year?”

“Right around 200.”

His eyes widened. Then he said, “You 10xe’d. Dude. That’s a big deal.”

10x. The simple math checks out. It does sound cool. My mind wanders back over the past year where my writing went viral a surprising number of times. The first article that put me on the map was, “A Student called me a “Dick-rider,” Here’s what I said.” It garnered over 22,000 views and 120 people decided to restack it. I had 200 subscribers at the time, which subsequently tripled to 600.

I figured that article was it, my big flash in the pan. Then I would continue to write in obscurity like I had for the past two years. But as soon as I figured that was my two seconds of fame, I wrote, “A Kid said, “N*gga Suck Mah Dick” to Me, Here’s How I Responded.” That article generated over 21,000 views and 96 restacks.

Once that happened, I figured it had nothing to do with my writing, and everything to do with creating a title with profanity in it. I shrugged my shoulders and continued to write. Then another viral hit came from an article called, “The Reason Teachers Don’t Deserve More Money.” Admittedly, another solid clickbaity title. However, I was supremely proud that people viewed this article because I had written it over a year ago.

When I initially posted it, it generated under 200 views. When I got lazy over the summer and decided to repost the old article, this sucker generated 31,000 views and 94 restacks. To me, it was proof that my old writing had worth. I have always figured my articles are mostly the product of an infant banging on the keys of a laptop, but some of my initial work is apparently worth people’s time.

During the summer I was still convinced I couldn’t write. I was getting better, but mostly, I was just getting lucky. The Substack algorithm just happened to favor me for the moment. Then I had the big hit. I wrote a piece that had multiple news outlets including Fox News and MSNBC asking to interview me. News websites asked to repost the article, and two of them paid me for the opportunity. Even better, one of my favorite professors, Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation, asked to republish my article on his Substack, After Babylon, to his 175,000 subscribers.

The article, “My School Banned Cell Phones for a Year. Here’s What Happened.” generated over 29,000 views (who knows how many more from other publications), 189 restacks, and 189 comments. After that happened, I shed my writing insecurity.

2,000 subscribers later, over 100,000 views of my articles, well known established authors asking to use my work, and countless comments encouraging me to keep writing.

Well… fuck it. I have the evidence. I’m allowed to say it.

I’m a writer.

I only have you guys to thank for my newfound confidence.

The end of 2025 is the three year anniversary of Fit To Teach. I started this project with the vague notion that I was going to write something once a week in an effort to make my commute a bit more meaningful.

Now the newsletter is something else entirely. It is the platform where I get to inform the world on the joys and struggles of teaching. I get to shine a light on the hardships of inner-city education. I get to offer advice on how to change young people’s lives. And I get to do this all while interacting with wonderful people across the globe - everyone interested in making young people better.

This newsletter has changed my life. It’s a part of what I do now. I lift weights, teach youngins, and now, I write. I couldn’t be happier to add that word to a list of my identities.

I don’t intend on stopping. Thank you for reading, and allowing me to get better. Can’t wait to see what 2026 brings around for the Fit To Teach community.

As always, I’ll see you next Wednesday.

A Special Note to My Paid Subscribers

An interviewer once asked Stephen King, “Everyone has written something in their lives, but how do you know when you’re a writer?”

He leaned back in his chair, pen in his mouth, and said, “Welp. Have you ever been paid for your writing? If you can say yes to that question, then I guess you can say you’re a writer.”

Money talks.

More than any other people, you guys have made me realize I can write. I’ve known I can teach for a while now. I have too much evidence from my students to think the contrary anymore. But for a P.E. teacher to say he can write… It takes a substantial amount of reality before I allow myself to believe that ludicrous statement.

Your dollars allowed me to see that reality. You spend your precious time generating wealth, and you decided to give some of that wealth to me. In a sense, you have gifted me your time. It’s our most precious resource so I do not take that lightly.

Over time you have no doubt read some of my articles concerning, well, complaining really, about teacher pay. As a thirty-four year old man who has put away one paycheck every month for the past twelve years in order to first, pay off my education degree, and to second, buy a one-bedroom condo, I am still stuck in my parents house. Frustrated, though happily debt free.

I have my doubts on whether or not the teacher salary alone will ever adequately allow me to live in NYC anywhere close to my school and escape my commute. (This is my main financial goal in life at the moment - I want to buy my time back.) But… once again, you guys give me hope. Perhaps the salary won’t cover it, but you guys allow me to believe there are others like you willing to support my career and the stories that come out of it.

I want to continue to teach, and you guys provide a shield to the economic pressure that makes me consider other more lucrative professions. I’m not sure you realize how much your contributions help me stick with the job. Because of you, I am willing to make a bet that I can find around 1,000 individuals willing to help me continue to do the job I love.

Thank you for your contributions. They mean the world.

I intend on keeping up my end of the bargain by continuing to teach kids, and informing you about the experiences on a weekly basis.

To 2026. Onward and Upward.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.