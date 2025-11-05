What a couple of my kids are likely seeing on the internet…

I have a student. We’ll call him Peter.

9/11 is the date I learned Peter was a troll.

My opening prompt showed a picture of the Twin Towers after the first plane hit and asked students two questions: what does this picture make you think about? What does this picture make you feel?

At this point in my teaching career, all of my high school students have been born after the towers fell. Many of them talked about how it made them think about the people inside the plane. Others talked about the tragedy the families had to deal with. After these heartfelt responses, Peter put on a sly smile and said it made him think of the Jews and conspiracy.

It was bait.

I shut it down.

I said, “we’re going to ignore that comment. Would anyone else like to say anything worth saying?”

Peter squawked, “But Schuerch! That’s what it makes me think about.”

I gave him a wry look and raised my right eyebrow.

“Allllriiiiighhhht,” he sighed.

I didn’t love what he said. I particularly didn’t like that he said, “Jews.” But I also know him as a jokester. He loves to push teacher’s buttons and see how riled up he can get them. He is the kind of kid who doesn’t mind getting into a little trouble if it means he caused a teacher to lose their shit.

I wasn’t going to give him the satisfaction. That “Jew” comment though, it rubbed me the wrong way. I didn’t address him further than the flat look I gave him in class, but I didn’t forget that he said it either.

Oh, the joys of google…

One Month Later

A month later I had another prompt on the board, which I proceeded to read out loud, “in the context of sport, how do we get a teammate to play better after they’ve made a mistake?”

In the back of the classroom I hear Peter say something that gets three other boys laughing. Curious, I try to overhear what they are saying. The four of them aren’t paying attention to the fact that I’ve started tuning in. I don’t quite catch everything they’re saying, but I do hear the word “Jew” come out of Peter’s mouth, and the three boys laugh again.

I frown and say, “Is there something in this prompt that makes you think of Jewish people?”

Unfortunately, I’ve just given the troll what he wants.

An audience.

He says, “Yes, in fact it does. I think it’s a mistake that we let Jews have so much power in this country.”

I roll my eyes and put on my spooky voice, “ahhhhhh yeeeessss, the secret cabal of Jews that pull the strings on everything but never appear anywhere. The reason cellphones are banned in school and we have no windows. Mwahahah.”

Usually, a deflection with humor does the trick and gets us right on track, but it wasn’t the case that day. Despite my sarcasm, a wave of muttering ran through the class at Peter’s statement. A girl on my left put on a thoughtful expression and said, “it is kinda weird how they own everything…” and then a student next to her started nodding. Then a boy to my right said, “There’s something sneaky about them. I don’t trust them.”

Cue the screeching of tires.

I haven’t taught a white kid in 7 years. I doubt these kids have ever been in class with a white person that wasn’t their teacher. I have no idea if any of them actually have white friends. In what world do my students get the sense that Jewish people are “sneaky?” I suspect the TikTok algorithm is at play. And for some reason, Silicon Valley tech is spitting out Nazi propaganda.

At this point the class has erupted into a series of crackpot conspiracy theories and dark mutterings. I’ll be damned if I don’t attempt to address this nonsense.

I say, “clap once if you can hear me.”

About a quarter of the students clap.

“Clap twice if you can hear me.” I say slightly louder.

A couple more clap, and I gain the attention of the class back.

“Okay. It’s clear to me we need to take two minutes to address this topic. I’m bothered by what I just heard some of you say. Particularly because some of what you have said is blatantly racist. You may not think so, but if you take some of the phrases I just heard, and replace the word Jew with another race - let’s say ‘black people’ - let’s see how these phrases sound. I just heard someone say Jews are ‘sneaky’ and that they don’t trust them.”

There’s venom in my voice as I continue, “what if I said, ‘there’s something about black people. They’re sneaky, and I don’t trust them. Still sound as funny?” A couple kids are looking down a bit shamed, but my troll, Peter, is not to be deterred.

“But Schuerch! With black people that’s not true, but it’s definitely true of Jews.”

The boys in the class roar with laughter. I know it’s not because they believe what he’s saying. I know that they’re laughing at Peter’s audacity. But it still pisses me off.

My expression goes cold, and I growl, “It’s not fucking funny.”

The temperature in the class drops to zero. Every kid goes quiet.

I continue in an icy voice, “this is the exact kind of thing you guys will deal with your entire lives. How many times will you hear, ‘oh black people are so lazy. That’s why they stay in the ghetto. Ha ha.’ ‘If black people could just get to work, they might make it out of the hood. Ha Ha.’ ‘Oh look, a black kid without a father, how cute, how cliche. Ha Ha.’” Every time I do the fake laugh it’s harsh and mocking.

Peter is still smiling like a buffoon. I know this speech is wasted on him. In a way it’s exactly what he wants. He wants to derail the lesson over something he doesn’t even believe. But I’m speaking to the class now. I’m fighting an addictive tech that spews bullshit to keep kids attention. My little speech is having the desired effect. A lot of the students are nodding solemnly as I shove in their face the stereotypes they’ve heard their whole lives. Everyone has gone quiet.

“This is the problem with stereotypes and assumptions. You never really get to know the people behind the color of their skin, or the customs they follow. They don’t try to know you, and you don’t try to know them. Everyone just assumes who everyone is before they meet them - and we’re all the poorer for it.”

My rage has made an impact on the class. Everyone except Peter.

With that dumb grin he says, “but Schuerch, Jews aren’t a race, they’re a bunch of people who take other people’s money.”

This time no one in the class laughs.

My face twists as I feel the anger bubble up.

I know what I have to do.

I take a deep breath and let it go.

I say, “Peter. You’re a good troll, but we are officially done with this conversation. Now if you would please, read the prompt on the board.”

We move on.

A classroom philosophy when possible.

A Couple Days Later…

A couple days later when my blood had cooled down, I kept Peter after class to ask him questions about that day in class.

Here’s the thing.

On the whole, I actually like Peter. He’s funny, he’s smart, he usually pushes my buttons in ways I can appreciate. (When kids only listen to me I actually get a little bored — call it a necessary adaptation.) But I needed to investigate whether or not he was actually racist. He went over the line with the trolling, but I needed to make sure it was just that - trolling.

I had Peter sit down in a chair next to me at the table we were sitting at, and I said, “Peter, we need to talk about what happened on Wednesday.”

“Oh. Alright.” He’s already looking down at the floor smiling.

“I know you enjoy trolling. I get it, I had a bit of that myself in high school when I would get bored. See if I could rattle the teacher. So I get it. But also, I’ve got a real question for you. Do you sincerely have anything against Jewish people?”

I search his face carefully as he answers.

“Nah Schuerch. Nothing like that. That was all for fun.”

He could be lying, but I don’t catch any sign that he’s being disingenuous. I take my time before I say, “Alright. Then I need you to know that you took your fun way too far last class. You know that right?”

“Yeah. I know.”

“Good. I’m glad to hear that you know that. Just keep in mind, the next time you use a person’s race to derail the lesson, I will remove you from class. It’s not something I find acceptable.”

He looks a smidge guilty as he nods his head.

I think about saying something more, about getting bit harsher, but I end up saying, “Alright, Peter. Go enjoy your lunch.”

He scampers off.

Did I solve racism right there? Probably not.

But it was a step in the right direction.

Teaching kids one day at a time over here.

