Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simon Brooks's avatar
Simon Brooks
2h

Wow. Nicely done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Valdrow's avatar
Sean Valdrow
33m

What about anti-goyism? What do we do when jews hate us and act against us?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gilbert Schuerch
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture