Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Justin, the end is nigh!'s avatar
Justin, the end is nigh!
2d

I've covered gym classes this year because I have an incomplete program (seriously I had 3 classes this Spring, technically this shouldn't be allowed but at least it's not an overbooked program). Many times I covered gym classes, which, I can see why the teacher calls out so much. It's very chaotic, especially in a building with a lot of schools and different schools' classes going on at the same time.

Also, we're all in the same union (for better or worse). Where's her sense of "solidarity?" If she wants to make more, she can go work in one of those fancy private schools.

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1 reply by Fit To Teach
Maggie Bennett's avatar
Maggie Bennett
2d

I just love reading your posts.

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