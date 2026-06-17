*Ladies and Germs, the work I do in school provides an almost limitless supply of stories. The experiences are only limited by my capacity to tell them. While I like to pride myself on having a workhorse effort, I regret to say that I’m just out of juice. Between planning a badminton tournament, an awards banquet for the weightlifting club, and writing an awards speech for graduation, I threw my hands up this week and said, “Fuck it!” I know you’re used to a hot steaming plate of Michelin-starred public school stories, but all I’ve got for you today is leftovers. I collected the most most-liked notes I wrote over the past six months, and my fingers are crossed that most of you haven’t seen all of them. They’re in order from least amount of likes to most.

Please enjoy.

Utter Failure: 97 likes

Dear subscribers, followers, and people who stumble upon this note. Forgive me for I have sinned. I have let you all down. I hang my head in shame, and perhaps I shall retire. I allowed the unthinkable to happen.

The staff lost tug of war.

Named Man: 102 likes

So my high school shares a building with an elementary school.

A fourth grader just busted into the gym, pointed me and screamed,

“LOOK! IT’S MR. WORKOUTS!!!”

Life is good. Life is very good.

Bangers: 103 Likes

So I’m blasting Beethoven’s 5th symphony in the weight room.

One of my weightlifters goes, “Maaan what is this? We need some hype music.

Me looking him dead in the eye.

“This is hype music.”

Say It Plain: 116 likes

Girl walking into my classroom: “Hey white man!”

Me: “Hey black girl!”

Girl: “Ummm, you can’t say that.”

Me: “Ah shucks. Pretty sure I just did.”

GIrl: “Huh.”

Me: “Huh.”

Then we both just start laughing.

Wife-Beater: 116 likes

Fun story about these pictures. So Igary, the guy in the first picture, set the school record for the bench, the squat, and the trap bar deadlift. He is pound for pound the strongest kid I have ever coached.

Even better, he never missed a day, and he completed every workout in a white under-shirt, which is sometimes referred to as a wife-beater. One day, one of the freshmen said “Why you gotta workout in a wife-beater?” And I quickly jumped in to correct him and said, “No no, he works out in a wife- pleaser,” and all the seniors roared with laughter and fell in love with the term.

It became part of the weightlifting culture this year. Anytime anyone said the word “wife-beater” they were immediately shouted down and corrected. The seniors would scold anyone who called the white tank anything but a wife-pleaser.

Because Igary was so successful, many of the kids started wearing the wife-pleaser as a matter of habit. It became the club’s unofficial uniform. Eventually, we planned out a day where everyone would wear the white tank and jeans.

Today was that day. We did a ton of upper body volume with a specific goal of getting a pump, and posing off. It was a ton of fun. I hope to make it an end of year weightlifting tradition.

And damn.

I’m going to miss these kids.

Can’t Get In My Head: 122 likes

I saw one of my freshmen in his basketball jersey getting ready to play in a varsity game.

I called out in playful challenge, “Yo! You gonna get a win tonight or what!?!”

He looked down at the ground, gritted his teeth and said, “Tonight, I am going to play basketball.”

Kid. I don’t know what’s going through your head… but damn that was a good response.

Pregnant Badass: 133 likes

So. One of my favorite students got pregnant at the end of last school year. For the past two months of this year she’s been absent taking care of her baby. She decided to return to school today— the day everyone returned from spring break.

I smile when I greet her at the gym door. I ask how she’s doing, how the kid is doing, and we catch up a bit. Then there’s a pause and I ask,

“So. Give me a heads up. How much do you want me to push you? Do you need more time? Do you need to sit out? Do you want me to take it easy on you? What’s the deal?”

She said, “Schuerch! I’m back! Push. I’m ready for it.”

Ladies and Gentlemen.

I live for that shit.

Hold My Beer: 139 Likes

Once a year I go paint balling with my seniors. It’s always an interesting litmus test for bravery, because as far as I can tell, paintball is about as close as we get to a modern day battle without the blood. (Well, perhaps post-modern battle with the drones and all.)

It always shocks me that I can never guess which student will strive on the battlefield and who will crumble. Some of the toughest boys quit after one game. Some girls who I assume love nothing but hair and make-up get a taste for the adrenaline.

I’ll never forget, one year, in the midst of a capture the flag game, one girl ran up to me and said, “Mista, hold this.” She handed me her rifle, and proceeded to snag the flag underneath a hail of paint.

I can’t say it’s a helpful test for determining who will succeed in life… but it is damn fun seeing how kids operate under the strain of physical risk. Also, I probably get too much enjoyment from lighting them up for an hour in a forest.

Perks of the job.

Let Go of The Ego: 143 likes

Today is the day I start my basketball unit. It’s always a strange sport to teach in Harlem.

Half the class has been playing the game since they were five years old. The other half of the class is still figuring out how to avoid a double dribble.

It’s kind of like teaching an English class where half the kids read college texts for fun, and the other half struggle to drag themselves through a story written at a third grade reading level.

Even weirder, this is the one sport where many kids outstrip my own ability to play the game, or even demonstrate a foul shot. I’m an eighth grade reader in the simile above.

No worries.

Its a great time to lean into student leadership. I encourage the kids who can play to take over the class and teach. They’re my main demonstrators, and they can explain scenarios in basketball better than I can. Sometimes, when they’re good enough teachers, I just join in as a student.

It’s one of my favorite times of the year. The sport changes the dynamic in my class, and instead of being a sage on the stage, I get to demonstrate what a model student looks like.

Never be afraid to show the kids that they might be better than you in something.

In fact, celebrate it.

A Poor Dentist: 144 likes

So I was at a party last night, and someone mentioned that I was a teacher.

One of the members of our group - a dentist - drunkenly called out, “Why!? Don’t you like money!”

It got everyone cackling, and a couple of the girls laughed and playfully hit him on the shoulder, chiding him. I didn’t mind, I had a solid chuckle myself.

Later on that night in a club when I had already forgotten about the joke, he came up and apologized. I laughed and told him not to worry about it.

I said, “To answer your question, I think about money all the time. I worry about it. It’s a major frustration of mine. But on the flip side, I love how I spend my time. I make fun of teenage boys and get kids to workout. I feel like I was born to do it, and there’s a deep sense of accomplishment that comes with being good at it. As much as I look at the money, and wish I had more of it, I don’t think I could trade what I do for more of it.”

Then I smiled and gave him a clap on the shoulder and yelled over the music, “So don’t worry about it. Let’s keep dancing!” One of girls who overheard the conversation gave me a wide-eyed look of admiration.

This isn’t a post encouraging you to cast aside financial aspirations and “follow your passion.” Many teachers leave the profession because they struggle to make ends meet. Whenever they make that decision, I always respect it. It’s a struggle I understand.

Rather, this is a reminder to myself. I have a deep well of emotional wealth, and it’s not something I should ever ignore.

One Rude Teacher: 154 likes

I just met a fellow teacher today. One of the first things she says to me when she finds out I’m a P.E. teacher is, “Oh I work way harder than you do. There’s no way you should be making the same amount of money as me.”

On a surface level, she’s correct. We have far less work when it comes to planning and grading. However, there are a million arguments I could make for managing far more chaotic classrooms, managing double the amount of kids, planning school wide events, mandatory after school coaching… but what’s the point? If someone’s interested in feeding their ego by saying they work harder than some else in their profession then I’m not interested in stopping them.

I stick to my patented response whenever I hear this type of rhetoric directed at me. I give a slow, fake empathizing nod and say, “Yeah, it’s a shame. I’m sorry you didn’t know teaching P.E. was an option.”

Where Do You Go to Cry?: 154 likes

I had an incredible moment in my class yesterday.

A girl walks into third period sobbing. I’d never seen her like this before. It was one of the few times in my career where I consciously decided I needed to give one student my full attention over 15 other kids.

This was only possible because one of my students was a weightlifter who regularly ran warm-ups in my after school program, and the main class activity for the day was a workout.

When I realized I just needed to sit down and listen to what happened, I told her to give me a second, and I instructed the weightlifter to break down the movements, and start the workout for the class. I said this loudly in front of the class so they understood he was doing this under my instruction.

To my surprise, every kid listened and no one talked over him while he instructed the class. While he did this I was able to calm the girl down and provide her some emotional support for 20 minutes.

There’s a lot of things at play in this situation, and I’m proud of all of them.

The magic of solid classroom routines allowed the students to understand the classroom activity without me. Regularly allowing students to provide instruction in the past allowed students to listen to their peers without complaint. A culture of kindness appeared to help the moment. The class seemed to have a tacit understanding that their classmate needed my attention more than they did, and no one misbehaved around their peer instructor even though I wasn’t there to enforce consequences. I know my past note deals with the same theme in my weightlifting boys, but I expect it of my after school program - those kids choose to work with me when they don’t have to. It’s another thing entirely when a general P.E. class responds similarly. It was a beautiful moment.

Standards Over Relationships: 156 likes

So I called my student’s mom yesterday. Had to give mom a heads up that her kid refused to take a test and has been late to first period for the past two weeks.

Mom must have brought the fire, because her child has shown up on time ever since and has participated in all the activities since.

The down side? The kid refuses to speak to me. Silent treatment for the past week. Participation, but total apathy during the activities. Was it worth it?

Absolutely.

The damage to the relationship is temporary. The student now knows there are consequences to her actions, and she knows I’m not afraid to enforce them.

It will take time to rebuild the relationship, but it will be done with tiny positive interactions over the course of the month and year. Much like putting money back into the bank after wiping out your savings.

You can’t be afraid to hurt the relationships you have with your students if they are stepping over your boundaries. You’re their teacher, not their friend, and they need to know it.

White People: 156 likes

I serve a community of students who are 50% black and 50% hispanic. So naturally I run into casual racism all the time.

I put on a Taylor swift song.

“Why you so white mista?”

I put on an MF Doom song.

“How you know about this mista? This ain’t your music.”

I exist.

“Mista, I want you to know, you’re my favorite white guy.”

Sigh…

At this point I’ve learned to just lean in.

So yesterday during our the ultimate frisbee unit, (which is quickly followed by a basketball unit - don’t be my kids, don’t say I only teach “white” sports) I joined a team because they were a player down. Usually, the game starts with a long throw off to the other team. Kind of like a punt in football.

The kids give me the disc so I can launch it, but instead of a long throw, I throw it towards the gym floor at angle so that as it makes contact it skips to the other team. It’s a graceful trick shot I’ve honed for years. The kids ooohed and ahhhed.

One kid asked, “Mista, how’d you do that?”

I said, “Easy… I’m white.”

My whole team burst out laughing.

No topic is above humor.

Doesn’t Get Any Better: 386 likes

So I’m walking down the streets of Harlem during my lunch break. A huge black dude sitting on a stoop calls out to me,

“You got a signed and concealed permit to carry?”

I turn to him bewildered, “for what?”

He smiles and says, “for dem guns you carrying,” and flexes his arms.

Let me tell you guys. I SAVORED that one.

The Work: 722 likes

When I decided to go into P.E. over a decade ago, I knew I was flushing status down the drain.

I mean try it. Try walking into the party and explaining to people that you’re a gym teacher.

The trade-off, of course, is actual joy.

I was put on this earth to make fun of teenage boys, and it ain’t much, but it’s honest work.

*Heads up folks! Next week is graduation, and I have an awards speech to give. I plan on making the speech my next post, however graduation is on Thursday, so my next post will come Friday morning instead of the usual Wednesday. I know that’s two days later than expected. But I believe in you. You will persevere.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.