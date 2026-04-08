Fit To Teach

Fit To Teach

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Ruth Poulsen's avatar
Ruth Poulsen
2d

Great example of holding high expectations AND teaching the student a new way to behave. I read the part 2, which you felt wasn’t a win— but I totally read as a win. The student isn’t going to go from total lack of emotional control to a fully mature control in one week. So going from blatant disrespect and cursing to expressing anger in a still not there but less awful way— that’s a meaningful step on the way to maturity. Youranalogies in the conversation were so helpful— they show him that this is bigger than this one situation, and that you’re on his side. Love that the dad backed you up— when parents don’t back us up is when our goal of students learning from their mistakes becomes almost impossible. Thanks for sharing this story— such a great model for other teachers (and admin!)

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Mary's avatar
Mary
2d

Actions leave a stain - many adults need to learn this as well. As a retired kindergarten teacher, I appreciate your writing.

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