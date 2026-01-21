Warren Buffett is on record saying the following,

“I could end the deficit in five minutes. You just pass a law that says anytime there is a deficit of more than 3% of GDP, all sitting members of Congress are ineligible for re-election.”

There’s no way we could ever test this theory, because that legislation will never pass. However, my gut says he’s right. This is the power of incentives. This is the power of external rewards. When I examine my life, I realize how often they yank around major decisions I’ve made in the past.

It’s the reason I commute to NYC instead of teaching in CT. The pay is $25,000 more and the pension is better.

It’s the reason I write a Substack. If you go back early enough, I used to write about fitness. Once I realized people were far more interested in paying me for sharing my experiences in education, I pulled the ripcord on fitness-writing and never looked back.

It’s the reason when a pretty girl walks into a room I do something embarrassing which casts me out of the potential mating pool.

What can I say, I was incentivized to stand out.

If you want to know why people do the majority of things they do, look no further than the surrounding incentives.

Often it’s one of these three things:

Money.

Power.

Status.

These are powerful motivators. It’s part of the reason investment banking jobs exist. No kid grows up thinking, “oh boy oh boy, when I’m an adult I can’t wait to make rich people richer!” But when Goldman and Sachs dangle a $250,000 job out for “consulting,” 25% of Ivy League graduates skip the idealism and dedicate their entire lives to that exact pursuit.

This isn’t to say incentives are evil. They just exist. They are a tool. When used in tandem with helping others, great things can happen. Substack is a phenomenal example of this.

Substack only makes money if the writers on their site make money. For every dollar I make from a paid subscriber, Substack gets ten cents. Substack is incentivized to create an algorithm that helps writers who can create paid followings. What’s good for me is good for Substack, what’s good for Substack is good for me. This is a world I can get behind.

Instagram, in contrast, makes money from advertisers who want to leverage the attention the platform captures in order to sell their products. Instagram is incentivized to spread content that steals attention at all costs. Lies that cause outrage, endless brain-dead entertainment, your ex-girlfriend’s instagram page, all of this content is on the table in order to make sure you stay on that platform and watch those advertisements. This is a world designed for the success of the advertiser, not necessarily the content creators doing the work.

It’s a world I don’t want to support.

The juxtaposition of these two social media sites sheds light on how external rewards shape people’s behavior. Incentives subtly, and not so subtly, shape everything we do.

Unfortunately, the world of public education doesn’t seem to understand this – at all. In fact, the incentives that govern public education are often at odds with necessary actions for providing students with a quality education.

Here’s the one that makes the least sense.

The External Reward that Guts Education

When mom and dad start taking a look at what public school they want their child to attend, one of the first stats they look at is a school’s graduation rate.

Here is the snapshot of my school’s performance on the NYC DOE website.

You’ll notice the very first quadrant is “Graduation Metrics,” and ironically enough, the percentages are listed next to the words “School’s Value.”

You’ll see that over the past 4 years my school has floated between a 75% and an 80%. These are paltry numbers compared to other schools that advertise the gold standard 96% or higher. Parents are attracted to these schools because they feel their kid has a better chance of “success.” Then they send their kids to these schools, and those schools receive more funding.

Because of this incentive, superintendents place an enormous amount of pressure on their principals to keep their school’s graduation rates high. This forces principals to pressure their teachers to do everything in their power to “help” students pass their classes, all while preaching, “high expectations.” Superintendents with schools that maintain high graduation rates look pretty in front of the mayor and get to keep their high paying job, while principals who “improve” their schools pass rates get recognized for promotion.

You can see where this is going.

A teacher looking to avoid trouble from their superior has one very simple job. Pass the students. Who wants to deal with a principal hungry to climb the ladder? The best teachers ignore this survival instinct at their own peril.

I’ll never forget the end of my first year when I tried to fail a senior who had either skipped or shown up high to every single P.E. class. My class was the only one he was failing. I had offered seven after-school make-up classes for him. I wasn’t getting paid for the extra time, nor did I particularly want to give more chances to a student who I felt didn’t deserve it, but the administration insisted.

After he skipped two of the make-up classes, I told the student that he was officially going to fail P.E. He wasn’t going to graduate. He left the gym sobbing and within five minutes the assistant principal was two inches from my face asking why I wasn’t giving him another chance. I told her I gave him seven. She informed me that she was going to tell the principal. I encouraged her to.

…And when my blood cooled and I took a rational look at my finances, I realized I was going to have to give the kid more chances he didn’t deserve. $80,000 of college debt loomed over my shoulders, and I couldn’t risk losing my job over the moral stand of teaching a student about accountability.

I ended up passing him. He walked at graduation with thirty-five other students. The school gained close to three percentage points toward its graduation rate. Our school dashboard became more attractive. Our principal got a pat on the back from his boss for improving the graduation rate that year. I protected my paycheck.

Zero learning occurred.

There’s a necessary relationship between true education and challenge. Without challenge, no learning need occur. If the task is easy, then growth isn’t necessary. It’s an unfortunate fact of life that actual difficulty demands failure. School administrations want to occupy a fantasy land in which their schools provide challenging experiences that force growth but no one ever fails.

You can’t have one without the other.

One of the reasons we recognize NAVY SEALs as some of the most competent professionals on the planet is because they graduate from a program that has a 10% pass rate. Surviving a high failure rate is an indication of skill, and likely a history of failing repeatedly and never quitting. We need to change the obsession behind pass rates in order to have more effective education.

In order to change, we need to change the incentives. The concept behind the No Child Left Behind act needs to go. The new legislation should be called the Challenge Our Students act, its goal would be simple - find an acceptable rate of failure that doesn’t put schools on naughty lists for having the balls to fail students who haven’t earned it. Superintendents need to dig into why their schools have ultra-high pass rates, not the other way around. Principals need to trust their veteran teachers when they decide to fail a student, not threaten the teacher’s job.

This isn’t to say teachers shouldn’t be helping kids pass. There’s a reason they’re kids. They’re going to mess up. Good teachers will bend over backwards to help kids succeed, and they should continue to do that — perhaps with some monetary incentives for when they go above and beyond. However, teachers spend many months leading their kids over crooked desert paths to wells of water, and when their students refuse to drink, principals expect teachers to pretend the students learned the content anyway. Teachers should be allowed to fail them.

Perhaps the most important change should come from the parents. Parents need to recognize the pitfalls of schools with high graduation rates. Instead of “oohing” and “ahhing” over a 99% pass rate, parents really should be asking, “Why the fuck is it so easy to graduate from your school?”

And then steer their kids away.

I can tell you these guys earned it.

*4 years ago, I read Kevin Kelly’s article, “1000 True Fans.” The gist of it goes like this. Create a following of people who become fans of what you do. Be so damn good at what you do that people want to give you money so you continue doing it.

Here’s what I do. I teach, and I write stories about it.

If you’re in the position where you don’t mind becoming a paid subscriber, I hope you consider it… though if your initial reaction to that is, “fuck off, I’m just here to read,” then rock on.

Fit To Teach is free to all.