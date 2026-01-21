Fit To Teach

Chris DeMuth Jr
2d

Rigorously enforced objective standards are good for everyone. They're especially important if a kid doesn't have a lot of connections and rich dad ready to smooth things over. Some people fail to meet real standards. But others succeed. And those successes with clear metrics are the best chances that anyone from tough backgrounds have at winning. Count everything that matters. If you care, keep score. And we should care about these kids and their education.

Peter H Schuerech
1d

Telling it like it is.

