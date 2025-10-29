There’s a certain magic that happens in between sets at the after school weightlifting program as my boys wait for the lactic acid to recede. I’d like to think it happens because I’ve built a place they’re comfortable in… but it’s likely just endorphins. In any case, they talk. They have deep conversations. They share their vulnerabilities. And when I say all that, what I really mean is they talk about girls. Girls girls girls.

How do you ask one out?

What’s a good date spot?

How should I dress?

Is there a way to deal with nerves?

How do I go in for a kiss?

What if she rejects me?

How do you make her like you?

I’ve heard high school boys chop this subject up every which way in between exercises for 8 years. Sometimes I overhear them talking in the back corner of the gym. Sometimes they’re loud and braggadociuos - and they quickly get cut down to size by their peers. Sometimes they ask me for advice. Most of the time I just tell them you need to try and figure it out for yourself.

But… when I do speak, these are the general pieces of advice I mix into the conversations I have with my weightlifters.

1. Shoot Your Shot

This is the oldest advice in the book, and it’s still the best.

What’s the worst that happens if you respectfully tell a girl you like her and you ask her out?

She says no. Maybe some assholes laugh at you. You feel horrible, rejected, and unworthy.

But remember those are feelings. Those fade if you let them. What has actually happened to you? Nothing. You’re not physically altered, you didn’t lose any money, you still get to lift some weights after school and play some video games when you get home.

Better yet, you did something difficult.

You’re in the exact same place you started if you fail, except you have the knowledge that you are a man who gives himself a shot.

Also. Ya know. She could say yes.

Shoot your shot, but not like this.

2. Own Your Faults.

You are not perfect. You are not prince charming. You are not a 220-lb hoss that beats the shit out of bad guys, nor do you donate millions to charity in your spare time.

Difficult as it may be to admit, you are not Batman.

So admit it!

When I was in Colombia for a month I used Tinder to meet some local women. Very early in each text conversation I told them I was using Google Translate to understand their texts. I added that if Spanish was a deal breaker, then no worries. Many of the women I was talking to immediately cut off the conversation. They weren’t interested.

This was a good thing.

It separated the wheat from the chaff. Turns out there were a couple women who didn’t mind the idea of fumbling through a language barrier. When I met them the first thing I would say was, “hola, me llamo Gilbert y me español es horríblé.” They would usually laugh and we would get into a conversation from there.

There’s a world in which I might have seen pictures of beautiful women and lied about my ability to speak Spanish. Don’t be that guy. Act with honesty about who you are, and enjoy the people who are attracted to that honesty.

You ain’t him. That’s okay.

3. At The End of the Day, Rejection is a Win.

So there’s a girl you really like. Like really really really like. She’s not some random girl you met at a party or a girl you found on the internet. She’s someone you know. Maybe she’s in some of your classes or maybe she works at the same job as you. You guys get along. You have banter. You catch her looking at you sometimes, and you can’t seem to stop looking at her when you think she doesn’t know.

This is the good stuff. It’s a crush.

You muster your courage and shoot your shot. You ask her out on a date after class.

And she says no.

You’re crushed and in pain. You don’t understand. You presented the best version of yourself when you were around her. You were honest about your faults and who you were. You had solid banter. But she tells you she just doesn’t feel that way about you.

This is ultimately a good thing.

Play the scenario out. Let’s say you don’t accept that she doesn’t find you romantically attractive. You try to act in a way that you think will attract her. You perform instead of enjoying your authentic self. Now, every time you interact with her, there’s a running thought in the back of your mind, asking yourself, “are you acting correctly?”

You become a performance around her and it’s exhausting. In the wildly unlikely event she decides to date you after she turned you down, your relationship will ultimately fail, because she fell in love with someone who isn’t you.

Skip all that.

Rejection is a win because it allows you to meet the people who are actually interested in who you truly are.

Sigh… the advice makes sense… I just don’t like it.

4. Control What You Can

What if you don’t like who you are? What if you feel that your authentic self isn’t inherently attractive? Well… There’s a lot of things you can control to change that. In fact, it’s near limitless. Here’s a small incomplete list of things you could do.

You can hit the gym. The healthier version of you is almost always more attractive.

Your style. You can experiment with different clothes and get a haircut. Do please get a haircut.

You can become more charismatic. Seriously, try smiling more, you’d be surprised.

You can exude passion for the things you do. Don’t have things you like doing? Find them. Enthusiasm is infectious. If she starts smiling, you’re doing well.

You can make more money. Take more hours. Start a side hustle. Do what needs to be done. Find a way.

You can learn to listen in a conversation and ask a follow up question. Become a great conversationalist.

Just remember, one of the things you can’t actually control is the emotions she feels towards you. You could have millions of dollars, ripped six pack abs, a dazzling smile, and a great haircut, and she still not might not like you. It’s a head scratcher, but some chicks just don’t like batman.

But here’s the joy of this scenario. Becoming attractive is ultimately a game of self improvement. Your journey may start off with making more money and hitting the gym so you can attract a woman, but the longer you do it, the more you realize it’s much better to do those things for yourself. The more you improve yourself, the more you realize that if a woman says no, it doesn’t actually matter.

Turns out, when you begin to enjoy who you are because of the actions you take for yourself, spending time alone is its own reward.

She turned me down!?! Oh well. Back to being Batman.

5. The Most Attractive Man is the Man Who is Least Needy

I once went out to a bar in NYC with a buddy of mine who had just married his wife, now mother of his children. I was looking to find some girls, drink some drinks, and make some memories. My friend was down for the drinks and the memories, but he couldn’t have cared less for the girls. He was more than pleased with his choice in life.

He dressed as such.

He wore a baggy t-shirt with a big fish on it that said, “All About That Bass,” and he had grown out a gawd-awful mustache that was hilarious but decidedly the opposite of attractive.

When I joked with him about his attire, he waved his ring finger at me with a smile and said, “I’m retired, man.”

When we finally found a bar with a group of attractive women in it, I instantly approached and started cracking jokes and offering to buy drinks. The group of women humored me, but one of them - a stunning blonde - ignored me and walked right over to my friend who was sitting at the bar. He had been amusing himself by listening in on my poorly attempted pick-up jokes.

When she sat next to him he looked up in surprise. What was she doing there? He was married. He had purposefully ignored them. He did what he could to have polite conversation with her while making it clear he wasn’t interested. He even placed his hand on the bar prominently displaying his wedding ring. But it seemed the more he tried to fend her off, the more intrigued she became.

The unfairness!

There I was putting my life on the line and shooting my shot, and my buddy just sits there and gets jumped by an attractive woman.

It was in that moment that I learned that much of attraction stems from lack of neediness. The moment you need (not want, but need) someone to like you, you actually diminish your authenticity, and therefore your attractiveness. I may have bought those girls drinks, but I did it because I thought I needed drinks for them to like me. I was saying jokes because I thought I needed them to keep talking to me. I was expecting something in return for my “work.”

Now don’t get me wrong, there’s a world that exists where I buy girls drinks and tell them jokes because I genuinely want them to have a good time with me regardless of the outcome. That intention is what could make those actions attractive. But if the intention is I buy you drinks and tell you jokes and now you should have sex with me, you can see how those same actions are now quite manipulative and gross.

My friend, sitting at the bar in his loose fish t-shirt and don’t-give-a-fuck mustache made it clear to me. Contentment with yourself is the most attractive trait a man can have. It outperforms a great haircut and impeccable style every day of the week.

This. The motherfucker wore this.

Bonus: Ask Her Out in Person

This one is specifically for my Gen Z boys. There’s a number floating around on the internet that claims around 45 percent of boys under the age of 24 have never asked a girl out face to face. Whether it’s true or not, I imagine it’s far more likely for a girl to receive a text message asking her out rather than an in-person question. There’s nothing wrong with this… but there’s also nothing special about it.

Call me old school, but I don’t know if there’s a sexier way to ask a girl out than by handing her a note with your number on it, looking her square in the eye, and saying that you’d love to take her out.

It’s a display of confidence a text message could never properly communicate. You don’t force her to answer right in the moment, so there’s no undue pressure, but you also show her some brutal honesty in the best way possible.

That action says, “I like you. I hope you like me. Let me show you.”

If you can do this, you know you’re a guy who can face the fear of asking a woman out, and at the very least you won’t be boring.

A real number.

Final Thoughts

There are probably a million pieces of advice older men can give to younger men concerning how to get a date, but these are the pieces of advice I’ve landed on over the years.

Most of my male students come to weightlifting with thoughts of getting bigger, stronger, and improving themselves. And based on the conversations they’ve had in the weight room, it’s likely because girls exist.

My guys who stick with the weights will eventually catch some female attention. Of that I have no doubt. I only hope the conversations we have in between the lifts help prepare them for their dating lives as much as the physical work does.

I’ve got my fingers crossed with a smile for them when they take the leap.

Lifting weights and conversation. The good stuff.

